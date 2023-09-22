Meet Migue Granados, son of famous Argentine comedian who went viral after kissing Lionel Messi before interview

In his years as a footballer, Lionel Messi has been coy with the media, but spoke on different things in his Migue Granados interview. The Inter Miami star gave an interview to the comedian in his palatial Miami home, leaving fans wondering who Granados is.

Just as the cameras began rolling, a head popped up from behind the chair Lionel Messi was sat. The person kissed him on the neck before asking in Spanish "Want to chat a bit, babe?". The footballer looked a bit perplexed but responded in the affirmative, prompting the start of the interview. Messi gave a free pass to Granados to ask him questions in the interview.

Migue Granados is an Argentine comedian and interviewer, who was born to famed comedian Pablo Granados. Granados Jr. was born in 1986, a year before Lionel Messi, and hails from Rosario, the same region as the Inter Miami star.

Migue Granados grew up watching his father's hit TV program, Videomatch, which he anchored alongside Marcelo Tinelli in the 90's. He launched his own mainstream career in 2010 by working with TV comedy show Sin Codificar as a producer and actor. In 2017, he began working with Martín Garabal as co-hosts of radio show Últimos Cartuchos, which earned them an award in 2019.

In 2020, Migue Granados began on the path that has seen him sit with Lionel Messi for this interview. He launched a podcast, La Cruda, where he interviewed people from all walks of life. His podcast quickly became the most listened to in Argentina on Spotify, and birthed his creation of the OLGA platform. It took less than two hours for the trailer of Granados' interview with Messi to cross 1.5 million views on the platform.

What did Lionel Messi speak with Migue Granados about?

Messi spoke about a range of topics with Granados, including his family, daily life, and relationships. He opened up on certain topics which he would not have normally spoken about to regular media.

Granados asked Messi about his time in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to which Messi spoke about how he was treated following the World Cup. He also asked about his thoughts on winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or, as well as his love for his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Messi spoke without limits to Granados, and showed his humble side to the comedian during the interview. Granados asked him for a drink, and Messi got up off his seat to pour him a drink and brought it back for him. The comedian looked surprised to see this, and it was a genuine showing of Messi’s humility to the world.