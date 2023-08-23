Meet Sara Botello, Aymeric Laporte’s wife who could move to Saudi Arabia if he decides to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Sara Botello is the wife of Aymeric Laporte and could join the France-born Spanish defender in Saudi Arabia as he reportedly nears a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Botello, 28, is trained in ballet and performs dance shows in Bilbao. She developed a love for dancing very early on in life, per The Sports Grail.

Sara Botello previously appeared as a cheerleader for the professional basketball team Bilbao Basket. The dancer is also quite popular on social media and boasts nearly 32,000 followers on Instagram.

As far as the couple's union is concerned, the two met when Laporte played for Athletic Bilbao. After dating a few years, the pair decided to tie the knot in 2023. Laporte and Botello have a son named Lucay, born in August 2022.

Latest transfer rumors suggest the Spain international is close to joining Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. Reports indicate Manchester City has accepted a bid worth £23.5 million to let go of the centre-back, per Manchester Evening News.

The Cityzens have already found a replacement in Josko Gvardiol, a player signed for £78 million.

Aymeric Laporte joined Pep Guardiola's side from Spain in 2018 for a fee of £57 million. He made 180 appearances for the Premier League champions across all competitions, scoring twelve goals and providing four assists.

More about Aymeric Laporte joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr rumor

Aymeric Laporte and Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via Getty Images)

Spain international Aymeric Laporte has reportedly agreed to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The news comes soon after suggestions that Manchester City agreed a £23.5 million transfer fee for the central defender, per talkSPORT.

After signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, Laporte has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad. He failed to start either of the two Premier League games Pep Guardiola's side have featured in this season.

Given the competition at the club, it would be wise for the 29-year-old to play his football elsewhere. Pep Guardiola can turn to John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake or Gvardiol for central defensive roles.

Since joining Manchester City in 2018, Laporte has won the Premier League title five times while getting his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy once.