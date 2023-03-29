"Meme material" "Bro is inviting slander" - Chelsea superstar confirms teammates have nicknamed him 'donkey', fans left in stitches 

Chelsea star Kai Havertz’s donkey comments have left fans rolling on the floor, with many predicting that the German will be memefied following his admission.

In an interview with the Guardian, Chelsea ace Havertz disclosed that his teammates call him “donkey.” He was quick to clarify that the nomenclature did not have anything to do with his football, but with his love for the animal.

Pys @CFCPys #CFC Kai Havertz : “Some of my team mates call me Donkey, and it’s not because of my football” ( @guardian_sport Kai Havertz : “Some of my team mates call me Donkey, and it’s not because of my football” (@guardian_sport) #CFC https://t.co/DDNFn1FYSQ

The forward said, grinning:

“Some of my teammates call me Donkey. It’s not because of my football.

“From day one, I felt a special relationship with donkeys. It’s a very calm animal: maybe I personalised myself in them because I’m calm too. They chill all day, don’t do much, just want to live their life. I loved them always. And when I lost, I would go to the sanctuary. You look at the animals, see something human in them. It was a kind of recovery, a place I felt peace.”

His self-analysis has left Chelsea fans in stitches, with one predicting that Havertz would have a hard time recovering from his hilarious comments.

RC 🏰 @Verstapp3n @CFCPys @guardian_sport FFS this is meme material. Gonna be hard to recover from this one @CFCPys @guardian_sport FFS this is meme material. Gonna be hard to recover from this one

アクシャイ @_slim_ak @CFCPys @guardian_sport I had to double check the account to see whether this was Troll Football @CFCPys @guardian_sport I had to double check the account to see whether this was Troll Football 😂😂

Admittedly calm and lazy off it, Havertz has been quite active on the pitch this season. The former Bayer Leverkusen man has featured in 36 matches for Graham Potter’s side this season, scoring nine times and claiming an assist.

Chelsea instruct coach Anthony Barry to stay away amid links to Bayern Munich

Shortly after replacing Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich’s manager, former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel openly invited coach Anthony Barry to join him in Munich. In a press conference on Saturday (25 March), Tuchel said (via GOAL):

“Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We're hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea.”

According to the Telegraph, Barry is eager to join Tuchel in Germany and reinstate their 2021 Champions League-winning partnership. Bayern Munich have also moved for the coach, having already sent him an offer, which the Pensioners are yet to accept.

While communications between the two clubs are underway, the west London club have reportedly asked Barry to stay away from the training grounds. The Premier League giants supposedly felt blindsided by Tuchel’s open call but are maintaining an amicable relationship with Barry.

Poll : 0 votes