Memphis Depay, Diego Costa, and Divock Origi all on Juventus transfer radar - Reports

Juventus are keen on strengthening their squad in the winter transfer window, and some players have been identified as potential targets.

The Serie A champions are said to be keen on strengthening their forward line, with Fernando Llorente favoured to return and provide cover for Alvaro Morata.

Reports in Italy, however, suggest that Juventus might consider signing some younger alternatives to the 35-year-old.

According to Italian media outlet TuttoSport, the Bianconeri are currently monitoring the situations of Divock Origi, Memphis Depay and Diego Costa, with AC Milan also said to be interested.

Costa recently terminated his contract with Atletico Madrid and is said to be keen on a new experience in Serie A. Meanwhile, Divock Origi has struggled for gametime at Liverpool and is behind the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Depay has less than six months to go on his current deal with Lyon. The club could be tempted to sell him at a cut-price in January rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

The Netherlands international has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 side this season, with his eight goals and four assists helping Les Gones to the top spot on the standings.

Barcelona were heavily linked with the 26-year-old last summer but he could well be swayed by interest from Juventus in a bid to test himself on the highest stages.

Juventus seeking firepower in attack to kickstart flailing title defence

Juventus lost to Fiorentina in their last game of the year

Juventus are eight-time defending champions of Serie A but are in real danger of failing to defend their title.

They currently struggle to pick up results against lower sides in the league, while their blunt attack has been brutally exposed in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus have won just six of their 13 league matches to date, while they ended the year with a disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to an out-of-sorts Fiorentina.

This saw them drop down into the unfamiliar position of 6th on the table. They would face a real battle if they are to displace the high-flying AC Milan from the summit of the table.

In light of their struggles, strengthening the attack has been highlighted to be of primary importance in January but it remains to be seen which of their transfer targets would be signed.

Juventus will be back in Serie A action when they host Udinese in January.