"Mendes hawking Ronaldo like snacks", "He is finished" - Fans react to Fabrizio Romano's latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club and fans have not taken it lightly.

As per the transfer market expert, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been discussing a transfer for the Portuguese ace with various clubs this summer. Bayern Munich have already rejected an offer to sign the Portuguese.

While some have accused Mendes of hawking Ronaldo like snack items, some believe it is a tactic to put pressure on the Red Devils.

Manchester United understandably want their talisman to stay. However, their lack of signings in the transfer market so far has perhaps rubbed Ronaldo the wrong way.

Here's what Romano tweeted:

"Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him for next season. Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no. Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see 'ambition' on the market."

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's top scorer last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

However, he couldn't prevent the Red Devils securing their worst ever points tally in the Premier League (58) as they finished sixth. They also extended their trophyless run to five years and were often in shambles defensively on the pitch.

Hence, Ronaldo's future has come under the scanner as well, and fans took to Twitter to react to Romano's update regarding the 37-year-old. Here are some of their reactions:

Putting pressure on the club, you love to see it.

I think he genuinely wants to leave he wants to be winning and we're not even in the champions league for the next two years nevermind close to winning it

Why is he concerned about the signings, his fans keep saying he single handedly carries him team. He should show us that magic. Let him perform alone and produce results. Finished

With new manager Erik ten Hag coming in, there was hope that United would strengthen their squad this summer. However, they have made no signings so far while teams around them have made multiple signings.

So far, they have only had their energy dedicated to signing one player in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The Dutchman is reportedly close to signing for the Red Devils.

Manchester United could ill-afford to lose Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils are already set to lose Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata this summer. Edinson Cavani is also set to leave at the end of June upon the expiry of his contract.

Marcus Rashford was abysmal last season while Anthony Martial had an underwhelming loan spell at Sevilla in the second half of the season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only in-form striking option that Manchester United have at the moment.

While they still need to sign a striker to partner the Portuguese, they will hope that their talisman remains at the club. Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside David de Gea, was perhaps the only saving grace for the Red Devils last season.

The 37-year-old was given the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year' award for his exploits last season. Hence, they can certainly not afford to lose him as they look to focus on strengthening other areas of their squad.

