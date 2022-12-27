“Mentally he really wants to play” – Christophe Galtier offers update on Neymar’s ankle injury ahead of PSG return

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has given a positive update on Neymar's availability for the side's clash with Strasbourg on Wednesday, 28 December.

Neymar, 30, has been dealing with an ankle problem he suffered during the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

He missed two fixtures for Selecao in Qatar before returning to action in the last 16 and quarterfinals of the competition.

Brazil were eliminated from the World Cup at the quarterfinal stage after a 4-2 defeat to Croatia on December 9.

Neymar has returned to PSG for club football, and it seems he will be available for the encounter with Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes.

Galtier seemingly confirmed so, telling reporters in his pre-match presser (via RMC Sport):

"We saw his injury, his swollen ankle but he was able to play. He was able to heal in the meantime and he had a twelve-day break."

The PSG boss continued,

“He went home with his medical team around him to treat his ankle. When he came back on the 22nd, he worked as normal without restrictions. He is fine physically, his ankle is fine. Mentally he really wants to play, so everything is fine."

Neymar was in scintillating form heading into the FIFA World Cup, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 20 appearances.

He managed two goals and an assist in three outings during the World Cup but couldn't have the impact he hoped for due to his ankle injury.

The Parisians are top of Ligue 1, with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens after 15 games played.

Strasbourg are 19th and have failed to win a game in their last five league fixtures.

Lionel Messi inspires PSG teammate Neymar to win the next FIFA World Cup

The Brazilian wants to follow in Messi's footsteps and win the World Cup.

Neymar suffered a heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup with Brazil after the 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Croatia.

The former Barcelona attacker scored the opener in regulation time before Bruno Petkovic equalized for Vatreni.

However, he was not one of the four players to step up and take a penalty for Selecao in the shootout.

Doubts were cast over his future playing for his national team after his exit from this year's tournament.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer With his goal today, Neymar joined Pelé and Ronaldo as the only Brazil men's national team players to score in 3 different FIFA World Cup tournaments With his goal today, Neymar joined Pelé and Ronaldo as the only Brazil men's national team players to score in 3 different FIFA World Cup tournaments 🇧🇷🐐 https://t.co/TDMFnHQJiw

However, the Brazilian has reportedly been inspired by PSG teammate Messi's triumph in Qatar.

Argentina lifted the illustrious trophy for the third time in their history.

He will be 34 when the 2026 World Cup comes around but is enticed to continue playing for Brazil.

Seeing his longtime friend reach the pinnacle of international football seems to have turned his head.

