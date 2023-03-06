"Messi was the best in the world and Neymar was second best" - Luis Suarez says ex-Barcelona superstars helped him win Golden Boot 

Former Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez has thanked Lionel Messi and Neymar for helping him win the Golden Boot in 2016.

Between 2014 and 2017, Barcelona arguably had the most fearsome attacking trio in the world. Dubbed “MSN,” Messi, Neymar, and Suarez combined effortlessly on the pitch, scoring extraordinary goals for fun. Propelled by their explosiveness, the Blaugrana won the second treble in their history in the 2014-15 season.

The following season, Barca won the league title and Suarez emerged as La Liga’s top scorer, snagging the Pichichi Trophy with 40 goals in 35 games. His numbers were unparalleled in Europe as well, which led to the Uruguayan’s first Golden Boot win.

In an interview with Brazilian outlet Placar, the Gremio forward looked back upon his first and only Golden Boot win. Gracious as ever, Suarez thanked Messi and Neymar for helping him to the podium.

“For us Messi was the best in the world and for me Neymar was the second best, but they helped me win the Golden Boot. I will always be grateful,” said Suarez (via Marca).

He further revealed the secret behind the trio’s unparalleled success.

“It is further proof that three stars together can playing on the same team with the goal of winning for the team, not individually. And I think that's what made us better and good teammates,” Suarez added.

MSN disbanded in 2017 when Neymar was lured away by French outfit Paris Saint-Germain. Suarez believes his former teammate should have snubbed the Parisians and would have won the Ballon d’Or had he stayed at Camp Nou.

Suarez said:

“If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, he would have won a Ballon d'Or for sure. My opinion is that if I had stayed, he would have won.”

Messi was the last man standing at Barca after Suarez was sold to Atletico Madrid in 2020. The former Liverpool man scored 21 goals in 32 La Liga matches that season to help Roj Rojiblancos to the Spanish top-flight title.

Raphinha shines as 10-man Barcelona down Valencia

Under-fire forward Raphinha produced the goods as Xavi’s Barcelona picked up an important 1-0 win over Valencia at Camp Nou on Sunday (5 March). The Brazilian winger scored the only goal of the game with a header from the middle of the box. While the header was straightforward, it was his determined run that helped him get there. He showed superb enthusiasm to outsmart Jesus Vazquez and connect with Sergio Busquets’ chipped ball into the box.

In the 59th minute, Araujo pulled Hugo Duro down to the floor to stop the forward from going one-on-one with the keeper. The referee did not see the blatant foul kindly and gave the defender marching orders. Barcelona somehow held firm for the remainder of the game to secure a narrow victory.

Courtesy of the win and Real Madrid’s goalless draw with Real Betis, Barca now have a nine-point lead at the top of the La Liga table.

