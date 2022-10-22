“Messi can never be finished”, “Already a Ballon d’Or candidate this season” – Fans salute Lionel Messi as he combines with Kylian Mbappe to score incredible team goal for PSG

Fans were once again mesmerized by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi as the Argentine combined with Kylian Mbappe to score a stunning goal against Ajaccio on Friday (21 October).

The Parisians picked up a 3-0 win in the away clash, courtesy of a brace from Mbappe and another goal from Messi.

Mbappe scored two goals and picked up an assist, while Messi scored one and turned provider for two goals. Their link-up was a joy to watch during the game.

The peak of their combination came in the 78th minute of the game. Lionel Messi and Mbappe combined magnificently, and the Argentine found a neat finish to put the ball in the back of the net.

Messi has now scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 15 games across all competitions so far this season. Mbappe currently has 14 goals and two assists from 15 games.

Messi has made a great comeback this season after an underwhelming campaign last term where he scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games in all competitions.

Fans noted that the Argentine forward still has a lot to offer. Others opined that he was the greatest player of all time. Many also suggested that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is already a contender to win the award again at the end of the season.

Here are some of the best reactions from PSG fans across Twitter:

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris

What a player this season Messi can never be FINISHEDWhat a player this season Messi can never be FINISHED😅😅What a player this season 🔥 https://t.co/6TFEadrtUA

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Messi is already a Ballon d’Or candidate this season. 🤩🥳 Messi is already a Ballon d’Or candidate this season. 🤩🥳

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Commentator: "A goal that started with Messi, continued with Messi and finished by Messi. Leo Messi is timeless." Commentator: "A goal that started with Messi, continued with Messi and finished by Messi. Leo Messi is timeless." https://t.co/QXXVOKqLi1

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk 46 G/A in 39 games by Lionel Messi in 2022 46 G/A in 39 games by Lionel Messi in 2022 👑 https://t.co/mlhj9WPdMd

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi now leads Ligue 1 with 9 assists. Lionel Messi now leads Ligue 1 with 9 assists. https://t.co/CMcRUffYaR

🍿 @Rufusnezer9 Don't let tweets distract you from the fact Lionel Messi is the GOAT. Don't let tweets distract you from the fact Lionel Messi is the GOAT. https://t.co/bZ8slKOb8w

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ PSG may just have scored the best ‘team goal’ I’ve seen all season long. Incredible from Messi and Mbappe. PSG may just have scored the best ‘team goal’ I’ve seen all season long. Incredible from Messi and Mbappe.

The Parisians increased their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with the win. Christophe Galtier's team currently have 32 points on the board after 12 games.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi talked about penalty miss in the 2018 World Cup

PSG superstar Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Iceland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

PSG forward Lionel Messi was left disappointed during his country's opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Iceland. The Argentine had a spot kick saved during the match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Messi recently spoke about the infamous miss in an interview (via Infobae):

“First game in the World Cup. The first 15 minutes, the anxiety and nerves for everything that happened to get to that game. Then you let go, but the first game is very important and gives you peace of mind.

"I always said that if I converted the penalty (against Iceland), and we started winning, everything would have been different. That’s why it’s important to have a good start.”

