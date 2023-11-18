“Messi changed completely for me after that as a person” - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recounts incredible story from 2023 Ballon d’Or Gala 

Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has shared a heartwarming story of his encounter with Lionel Messi during the 2023 Ballon d'Or gala in Paris. The Georgian winger disclosed that the episode changed his perception of the Argentine great, whom he had never previously met.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a brilliant breakout season in 2022–23 with Napoli and quickly found himself among the big boys. He was nominated for the Ballon d'Or, where he finished in 17th place after his impressive season with the Partenopei.

Kvaratskhelia attended the award ceremony in Paris, where he had the opportunity to meet Lionel Messi. The Argentine great was also at the venue as he claimed a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award.

The Napoli man narrated in an interview with Georgian journalist Andro Kheladze that he felt respected by how Messi approached him on the day. He also revealed that he believes the 36-year-old to be an amazing person and that he has earned his respect as a person outside of football.

He said:

“Meeting Messi was history for me me, maybe you would not believe me if I told you the story. Messi changed completely for me after that as a person. Of course I knew him as a player and it’s very hard to find a player like him in the whole history of football."

The Georgian winger narrated how his and Messi's paths crossed at the event and how the Inter Miami ace showed him respect.

He added:

“Well, we were sitting at gala during the one of the pauses of the ceremony. He was sitting on the right side from me. Leo suddenly stood up and I didn't have an idea why he stood up and where he was going as we were warned to stay seated during the pauses."

He continued:

“He walked directly towards me, I didn't know what was happening and suddenly he gave me a hand to shake. I got so confused, I stood up instantly and shook his hand. After this, he greeted me and walked back to his seat. After this I don't know he got my huge respect, player like him to stand up to say hello to, it was crazy. He is an amazing person and I respect and appreciate him a lot.”

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one for the future

Napoli did a very good job unearthing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Dinamo Batumi, and he has repaid the favor so far. The 22-year-old winger was one of the best left wingers in the world, and he was a key player for Luciano Spalletti.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recorded 22 goal contributions for Napoli as they won the league for the first time in 33 years. He was named the league's Most Valuable Player and likened to Diego Maradona for his dribbling skills and close control.

Alongside Victor Osimhen, the Georgian has been a major attacking threat for his club. His performances earned him the recognition of stars such as Lionel Messi and have put him on the radar of several top sides already.