Messi contemplating all options before committing to PSG - reports

The smoke around Lionel Messi's future is finally starting to clear up. Paris Saint-Germain appear to be leading the race to acquire the former Barcelona captain.

The financial fair play rules of France's Ligue 1 are a bit relaxed compared to the other top European Leagues. Hence, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is extremely intrigued at the prospect of plucking another asset from free agency. This time, it would appear that PSG have hit their mother lode.

Leaving aside the footballing prowess of the best player on the planet, Lionel Messi has established himself as a brand as well. If rules permit, any major superclub would be foolish not to jump on the chance to sign Messi. The financial perks that come with it outweigh the expenses incurred to sign Messi.

Reasons for Messi's 'no rush'

Jorge Messi, the father of Leo, is also his agent. He is the man responsible for leading the verbal agreements with the officials of PSG. So far, all terms have been accepted verbally by both sides. However, the paperwork implementing the same is still in the works.

Lawyers are finalizing several intricate parts and subparts of the various clauses of the new contract. The final contract that is under construction for a total agreement is a very complicated one. The deal presented to Leo is for two years, with an option to extend it until 2024.

Messi’s arrival in Paris has not been planned yet. ‘Patience’. No presentation scheduled on Tuesday by PSG as of now. 🔴 #Messi



PSG optimistic and waiting for Leo - some details to be discussed with laywers in the next hours. Messi will be in Paris once contract will be agreed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

Until everything is finalized, the 34-year-old is not planning to leave his home in Castelldefels for Paris. Messi is thinking things through for the final time before migrating to a new life in France. He will be earning a net salary of €35 million annually at the Parc des Princes.

Situation around Paris

People and supporters have flocked in massive numbers to gather around the city's airport in Paris. They expected to catch the first glimpse of the Argentine maestro today. However, they have been disappointed as the deal has not gone as quickly as they expected.

PSG fans are already gathering outside the Parc des Princes and Le Bourget airport in Paris in anticipation of Messi's arrival 📸 pic.twitter.com/YiU0OU20it — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 9, 2021

There is still optimism around the city that Messi will be reuniting with his former teammate and friend Neymar. The Parisians expect Messi to be presented as one of their players sometime this week.

The PSG camp is hoping to complete the process latest by Wednesday. However, sources from Messi's inner circle are yet to put any strict timelines on the move.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Diptanil Roy