"Messi was deceived by Barcelona" – Ex-Spanish forward claims Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return makes no sense

Former Getafe and Rayo Vallecano forward Pedro Riesco has asserted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona has no logic behind it.

Messi, 35, has been a hot topic of speculation since the turn of the year as he is in the final three months of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

With Parisian supporters booing him ahead of their team's 2-0 Ligue 1 loss against Rennes last week, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is rumored to secure an exit. Barcelona have been eyeing an opportunity to facilitate a return for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur The chances of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, leaving PSG for his former club Barcelona are increasing. #ForçaBarça #PSG The chances of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, leaving PSG for his former club Barcelona are increasing. 🚨The chances of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, leaving PSG for his former club Barcelona are increasing. 🇦🇷 🔴#ForçaBarça🔵#PSG https://t.co/oTTm79EfEP

Speaking ahead of a Kings League contest, Manchester City great Sergio Aguero shared his thoughts on Messi's future destination. He said:

"My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo will return at Barça. I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo".

During an interaction on Radio MARCA, Riesco hit out at Aguero for his comments on the PSG icon's shock return to Camp Nou. He said:

"This thing is surreal, there is no debate. El Kun wants to be at the center of something that doesn't make any sense, to talk about his friend being able to return to Barça. Who pays for it? If Barça hadn't deceived the Argentine, he would continue at Barça. Messi was deceived by Barcelona."

Apart from Barcelona, a host of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Saudi Pro League clubs have expressed an interest in signing the attacker.

Meanwhile, the former Newell's Old Boys man was on the scoresheet for Argentina during their 2-0 friendly win over Panama on Thursday (March 23). He is next likely to be in action for Lionel Scaloni's side in a friendly against Curacao on Tuesday (March 28).

Fabrizio Romano shares update on PSG's contract talks with Barcelona target Messi

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided insight into Lionel Messi's contract situation at PSG. He wrote:

"From what I know, PSG have already made a contract proposal to Leo and he's waiting to make a decision based on the club's project, the head coach and more key details for the next season. It's currently up to the player and his father Jorge."

So far, the diminutive Argentine has netted 18 goals and contributed 17 assists in 32 appearances for Christophe Galtier's side this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes