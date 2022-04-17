"Messi has every chance of breaking the record" - Maxwell says PSG star can surpass total number of trophies won by Barcelona star Dani Alves

Former Brazilian left-back Maxwell has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi to overtake Barcelona defender Dani Alves' record for most trophies won by a professional footballer.

Dani Alves has 42 trophies in his career and leads the Argentine captain by four pieces of silverware. The 38-year-old Catalan defender returned to Barcelona earlier this season and is unlikely to add to his tally in this campaign.

His former teammate Lionel Messi won the 38th trophy of his career last summer when he guided Argentina to the 2021 Copa America.

With that achievement, the left-footed winger overtook former Brazilian left-back Maxwell, who ended his playing career with 37 trophies. Maxwell led the charts for a while before being overtaken by Dani Alves.

Speaking about the possibility of the Argentine overtaking Alves in the overall trophy haul one day, Maxwell told GOAL:

"He has every chance of breaking the record. Playing at PSG, he has a great team around him and the possibility to win many more trophies. Even now, with Dani in Barcelona, Messi has longer to go in his career. We never know how long Dani can go because he keeps pushing himself, but Lionel is younger."

Maxwell himself has played alongside both these players at the Nou Camp. He has also represented other illustrious clubs like PSG and Inter Milan.

Reminiscing about his history with Alves in Paris, Maxwell said:

"I was working at PSG [as sporting director] when Dani did it (overtook Maxwell as the highest trophy winner). We hugged each other and he said ‘I am sorry.’ I replied 'No, you deserve it and now you need to go further and further!' So, I was really happy that he did it."

Lionel Messi has had a tough season at PSG after leaving Barcelona last summer

Lionel Messi left Barcelona last summer after the club failed to extend his contract. He joined PSG as a free agent and was tipped to set Europe on fire alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

However, it has been a tough season for the Argentine. Messi has scored eight goals and registered 13 assists in 28 games across competitions, but has registered just three strikes in Ligue 1.

The French giants were also prematurely knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and the French Cup this season, though they are primed to win Ligue 1.

