"Messi doesn't give a damn about PSG" - Daniel Riolo urges the Ligue 1 club to part ways with Lionel Messi this summer

Journalist Daniel Riolo has urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to let Lionel Messi leave the club at the end of the 2022-23 season. He stated that the 2022 World Cup-winning forward does not care much about his club and it's better to go on in separate ways.

Riolo's views regarding the same come after seeing the forward enjoy his time with the Argentina squad to the fullest. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had a celebratory time with his national team during the most recent international break. Argentina celebrated their World Cup triumph in front of adoring fans prior to their friendly against Panama on March 24.

Speaking to RMC (via Les Titis du PSG), Riolo was quoted as saying the following:

"Messi, he's cooked and especially his side I don't talk, I never say anything, it stuffs me to a point which is unbearable. It's boring. To see him happy with Argentina, limit on the dance floor, I think it's extraordinary, but so much the procrastination of the rumor... They will really realize that Messi doesn't give a damn about PSG?"

He added:

"The leaders will finally open their eyes that they don't care about PSG? And the fans will understand that Messi doesn't care and that the thing to do and say goodbye, thank you, goodbye?"

The Argentine ace joined PSG back in the summer of 2021 on a two-year contract. He currently has less than six months remaining on his contract with no signs of an extension yet.

The Parisian giants, however, have repeatedly claimed that they want to keep him at the Parc des Princes beyond the end of the 2022-23 season.

Messi's former club FC Barcelona, meanwhile, have also been rumored to want to sign their record goalscorer back this summer.

How has Lionel Messi performed for PSG this season?

The Argentina skipper's form with the Parisian outfit does not show any signs of unhappiness in the French capital. He has had an excellent season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists from 32 matches across all competitions.

He is on course to win his second consecutive Ligue 1 title and has been one of the club's key performers in the league. He has scored 13 goals and provided the same number of assists from 23 games in the French league.

Ligue 1, however, remains the only trophy the 35-year-old can win this season. Paris Saint-Germain have already been knocked out of the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League.

