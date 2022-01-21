“Messi is going to be there for me” – Kevin De Bruyne snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names dream 5-a-side team

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the standout themes in modern football. For many around the globe, the sport is synonymous with the names of Messi and Ronaldo. Every now and then, other footballers chip in with their opinion about the two greats.

Most players have one favorite from the pair and value one over the other. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the latest footballer to reveal his choice between Messi and Ronaldo.

While speaking to former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube Channel, the Belgian chose a side consisting of five players. He was asked to take the liberty of picking any current player that he would like and not just the ones he has featured with.

It hardly took De Bruyne any time to take the first name in his side and the midfielder snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo for Lionel Messi. It is difficult to guess whether he picked the Argentine because he favors him and considers him better or if he thought Messi would do better in five-a-side.

Nonetheless, the Paris Saint-Germain forward's fans will be happy to see a great midfielder like De Bruyne acknowledging him. Ronaldo's fans could be forgiven for disagreeing with the Manchester City ace. The Portuguese now plays for their city rivals in the Premier League and the midfielder may not have wanted to name a Manchester United player.

Messi and Ronaldo are yet to explode for their new clubs

By their standards, the two greats of the game are having a rather average season. In 16 games, Lionel Messi has contributed with six goals for PSG and five assists, but only one of those goals came in Ligue 1. Cristiano Ronaldo has had a better strike rate than his counterpart.

The Portuguese has scored 14 goals in 22 matches and has also provided three assists. Notably, his six goals have come in five Champions League games and if not for him, Manchester United could have had serious trouble qualifying for the knockouts.

Needless to say, the fans expect more from Ronaldo, who will be 37 in February and has set the bar so high for himself. Lionel Messi, of course, has the lead over the Portuguese with his record seven Ballon d'Or honors.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



The world will never see a more influential athlete than Cristiano Ronaldo. Never! #mufc

This is beautifully insane to watch.The world will never see a more influential athlete than Cristiano Ronaldo. Never! This is beautifully insane to watch.The world will never see a more influential athlete than Cristiano Ronaldo. Never! 🐐 #mufchttps://t.co/aqVAGsKvWH

Interestingly, the Argentine was not the only PSG player that De Bruyne selected. He chose Neymar Jr. as his second pick in the team. The Brazilian has been out of form this season and his numbers in Ligue 1 have been disappointing so far. The Belgian then turned his attention to the Premier League and chose the remaining three players from the teams in England.

De Bruyne, a former Chelsea player himself, selected N'Golo Kante, who is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world right now. His incredible work rate and ball-winning ability are second to none and he would slot in comfortably in that side.

The only defender he picked was Virgil van Dijk, who plays for Liverpool, City's biggest rivals in the Premier League. De Bruyne then completed his team by choosing Man City teammate Bernardo Silva, who is in inspirational form and their leading goal-scorer this season.

When asked by Rio Ferdinand on why the Portuguese made the cut in this 5-a side team, De Bruyne said:

"Small spaces, he is unbelievable. He reminds me a little bit of David (Silva) in that side. He gives you a little bit of everything."

Also Read Article Continues below

De Bruyne and Manchester City continue their quest for the Premier League title with a trip to St. Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arnav