"Messi gonna have a fest", "Our lions are hungry" - PSG fans in jubilant mood as Galtier names strong starting XI with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe starting against Juventus 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are excited by Christophe Galtier's selection of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe against Juventus on September 6.
The Parisians will do battle with Juve as they look to get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start at the Parc des Princes.
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have been in red-hot form at the start of the season.
The legendary Argentine has managed four goals and six assists in seven appearances.
Meanwhile, Neymar has managed an astounding nine goals and six assists in seven appearances. Whilst Mbappe has seven goals in five appearances.
There had been rumors of a power struggle between the trio behind closed doors, but on the pitch the three are flourishing.
Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will take up the wing-back roles with Vitinha and Marco Veratti in midfield.
Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpemembe are chosen by Galtier in a back three with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.
PSG fans are licking their lips as their deadly frontline are set to wreak havoc on Juve's defense.
Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Parisians' front three who are all set to take the Champions League by storm:
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe looking to fire PSG to first Champions League success
It is remarkable that PSG have still not won the Champions League since their Qatari takeover back in 2012.
The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria have all come and gone since then.
The closest the Parisians have come was back in 2020 when they made it to the final only to be defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich.
They now have a new trio that are wreaking havoc into opposition defenders in Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.
The deadly frontline has started the season off in impressive fashion and it bodes well heading into the Champions League campaign.
However, Juventus will certainly be no walkover and have been a thorn in the Parisians' side for quite some in European competition.
Juve's record against the Ligue 1 giants stands at six wins and two draws. The Old Lady have never lost to PSG.
It has been a sturdy start to the season for Massimilliano Allegri's side with three draws and two wins in their first five fixtures.
They are up against a different beast in Galtier's side tonight though and their defense will have to be at their best to stop the likes of Messi and Mbappe.