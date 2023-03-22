“Messi was helpless and desperate” – Philipp Lahm delivers brutal verdict on Lionel Messi and PSG after Champions League exit 

Bayern Munich icon Philipp Lahm has ripped into Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi following his frustrating outing against the Bavarians in the Champions League two weeks ago. The former Germany defender noted that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was helpless and desperate during the encounter.

Lionel Messi's wait for his fifth Champions League crown continued as PSG endured yet another European capitulation, this time at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Parisians were drawn with the Bundesliga giants in the round of 16 of the competition this season. Unfortunately, the Germans beat them home and away to qualify for the next round.

The first leg, which was played in France, ended with a 1-0 scoreline in favor of the Bavarians.

All eyes were on Lionel Messi and his partners in crime to overturn the tie when they traveled to Germany for the second leg on 8 March. However, the Bundesliga giants subjected them to another 2-0 loss, sealing a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Speaking after the game, Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm explained that Lionel Messi was devastated at the Allianz Arena. The former right-back told German outlet BILD:

"Messi also showed his extra class in moments in Munich. But his skill is used without purpose, aim or direction. Individuals at PSG just don't know how to score a goal together and what to contribute to it. Messi was helpless and desperate."

Despite the failure in Europe, Lionel Messi is having a decent outing with PSG this season. The Argentine has played 32 games for the French giants across all competitions so far, recording 18 goals and 17 assists to his name.

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto slams PSG fans for booing Lionel Messi after Bayern Munich setback

Messi in action against Bayern Munich.

Messi was booed by the Parisian faithful during the 2-0 loss to Rennes in Ligue 1 last weekend following the club's defeat to Bayern. That didn't sit well with the Argentine's former teammate Sergi Roberto, who has lashed out at the supporters.

The Spaniard said:

‘‘You can’t understand why, he is having good seasons in Paris, scoring a lot of goals, assisting. They’ve taken it out on him because of the elimination [from the Champions League], but he’s a spectacular player and it’s very bad that a player of this level is treated in this way. We’re going to treat him very well here if he comes."

Poll : 0 votes