"Messi is like Michael Jordan" - Pep Guardiola says PSG superstar means 'everything' to him

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Lionel Messi and compared his impact on football to Michael Jordan's basketball legacy.

Speaking to Diario Ole about the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, Guardiola said:

“We all change, at 20 years old Messi had the energy to take on the world and he had the legs to make all the effort. Today he has the intelligence to know when to do it and when do not. for football, Messi is everything, everything.”

He added:

“It’s impossible we would win trophies w/o him. Messi is like Jordan, when Phil Jackson was feeling that everything was good and there were no problems. I was like that. I owe him good bottle of wine to thank him for contracts he made me sign.”

The Argentine and Guardiola's legendary careers are closely intertwined owing to their four-year spell together at Barcelona. It was under the Catalan's management that the 34-year-old blossomed into global superstardom to win three consecutive Ballons d'Or awards.

Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012. This itenaration of the Blaugrana is widely considered to be the greatest club side in history.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was at the center of it all. His magnus opus came in 2012 when he scored a record-breaking 91 goals in a calendar year.

UEFA Champions League could offer Lionel Messi the chance to get his PSG career on track

PSG will renew hostilities with Real Madrid

Big things were expected from the former Barcelona man when he completed his shocking move to PSG last summer. The Rosario native is inarguably one of the greatest players in history. His arrival in the French capital saw many earmark them for European glory.

Things have, however, not gone to plan for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Parc des Princes.

So far, he has managed to score just two goals from 17 Ligue 1 matches, although he has also weighed in with 10 assists.

His poor returns have, however, not been detrimental to the Parisian's cause and they currently hold a 13-point lead at the summit of the standings.

With their domestic dominance having been renewed, it is on the continent where PSG's main focus lies.

The UEFA Champions League remains the only elusive trophy from the club's glistening cabinet. It is for this reason that billions of Euros have been spent on player recruitment in recent years.

Real Madrid currently lie between them and a quarterfinal appearance, although PSG hold a slender advantage owing to their 1-0 victory in the first leg.

The Argentine will be expected to step up to the plate at the home of former arch-rivals.

