“Messi did that many times” - Guardiola likens Manchester City star with Lionel Messi after 6-1 win

Pep Guardiola has likened Manchester City summer signing Jeremy Doku with Lionel Messi following the Belgian's spectacular performance in the 6-1 hammering of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (November 4).

The Cityzens boss reckons seeing the winger bamboozle the opposition defence with a brilliant set of tricks to set up Bernardo Silva for the second of the night brought back memories of former Barcelona maestro Messi.

Jeremy Doku was unstoppable on the left flank as Manchester City tore Bournemouth apart at the Etihad. The winger had one goal and four assists, picking up the MOTM award.

Pep Guardiola commented on the attacker's electric performance. When asked whether Doku is one of the best players in the Premier League or Europe at the moment, the Manchester City boss told BBC Sport that Doku reminds him of Lionel Messi:

"In the world. I said that many times. He made a good shot from a short corner and then after the first goal, the action for the second looks like Lionel Messi. I remembered, in that moment, Messi did that many times.

"Maybe that's too much of a compliment to him! But he deserves it," he added.

Besides scoring and assisting, Jeremy Doku barely put a foot wrong against Bournemouth.

The Belgian completed four dribbles, won six duels, completed four take-ons and recorded 12 touches in the opposition box - more than any other player on the pitch. Guardiola also singled out his decision-making for praise.

"We knew the one-v-one, the fact that surprised me the most is how clever he is to dribble," the Manchester City boss continued.

"His decision for the extra pass, I had the feeling he understood everything. He understands the game really well," he added.

Is Pep Guardiola and Jeremy Doku's beautiful story at Manchester City a repeat of Lionel Messi's Barcelona fairytale?

With Riyad Mahrez gone and Cole Palmer leaning towards a move to Chelsea during the summer, Guardiola decided to enter the transfer market to strengthen his attacking options.

At a time when many didn't know him in Europe, Jeremy Doku was lured to the Etihad by the Spaniard from Stade Rennes in a deal worth €60 million. So far, that fee is looking like a clear daylight robbery.

The attacker has been on fire since arriving at Manchester City, setting the Premier League on fire. He has started seven games for the Cityzens across competitions, recording three goals and six assists.

Doku is aalso one of the most exciting talents to watch in Europe at the moment. With a master like Guardiola, an amazing story could be building up at the Etihad, akin to one Lionel Messi wrote at Barcelona.