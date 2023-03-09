"Messi is missing", "Galtier has to go" - Twitter explodes as PSG crash out of the UEFA Champions League to Bayern Munich 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lionel Messi were sent packing from the Champions League last-16 following a 2-0 (3-0 aggregate) defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8). It was the second consecutive season they have been eliminated at this stage.

Christophe Galtier's men were the better side in the first half as they sought a vital goal to equalize matters on aggregate. Messi went close in the 25th minute when his first deflected effort caused havoc in Bayern's box. The Argentine leapt on to the rebound but was denied by Bavarian goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

It was Bayern's turn to try their hand at PSG's goal. Jamal Musiala sped away from Danilo Pereira before sending a fine left-footed strike toward goal. However, Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a fine stop to deny the young German.

PSG were desperately close to grabbing their crucial goal in the 38th minute. Sommer had a momentary lapse in judgment, dwelling too long on the ball, and was intercepted by Vitinha. The Portuguese midfielder shot towards an empty goal but Matthijs de Ligt superbly cleared off the line. Galtier's men were pushing.

Half-time perhaps came at the wrong time for the Parisians as they were starting to trouble Sommer. It was Bayern who upped their game in the second half, proving why they are many's favorites to win the UEFA Champions League.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting thought he had given his side the lead in the 52nd minute. Musiala sent an asking cross into a dangerous area and the Cameroonian flicked the ball into Donnarumma's net. He wheeled away in delight, but Julian Nagelsmann had his head in his hands. Referee Daniele Orsato opted not to award the goal. He waited for VAR to review the goal and Thomas Muller was deemed to have interfered from an offside position.

Choupo-Moting got a second bite at the cherry just nine minutes later and this one did count. Leon Goretzka found the Bayern striker and he made no mistake by striking home his 17th goal of the season. He is certainly doing his best to replace Robert Lewandowski.

PSG searched for a goal of their own and Sergio Ramos went closest in the 63rd minute. His powerful header was denied by an incredible diving save from Sommer.

However, it was the Bavarians who would add a second through Serge Gnabry's 89th-minute effort. The German just beat the offside trap to slot past a helpless Donnarumma.

Bayern marched on to the quarterfinals of the Champions League and poured more misery on the Ligue 1 giants. It was their sixth defeat of the year and the pressure is growing on Galtier.

One fan wants the French coach immediately sacked:

"Galtier has to go. Clueless."

Another fan is urging fans to search for the whereabouts of Messi:

"Lionel Messi is missing if anyone has seen him please contact his dad Cristiano Ronaldo."

Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another Champions League exit for the Parc des Princes club:

Troll Football @TrollFootball Messi in big games for PSG Messi in big games for PSG https://t.co/c2CFDLzOSQ

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL Bayern eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League — PSG have not scored one single goal in the two legs. Bayern eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League — PSG have not scored one single goal in the two legs. 🏆 #UCL https://t.co/REEIoNs7ku

Lionel Messi is missing if anyone has seen him please contact his dad Cristiano Ronaldo @nocontextfooty Last minuteLionel Messi is missing if anyone has seen him please contact his dad Cristiano Ronaldo @nocontextfooty Last minute 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨Lionel Messi is missing if anyone has seen him please contact his dad Cristiano Ronaldo

Dattebayo @_vanik_ @Ultra_Suristic Where is Messi? Is he even on the field? Is that a The Best award performance? He does as he always does, only against small teams for EibarMan @Ultra_Suristic Where is Messi? Is he even on the field? Is that a The Best award performance? He does as he always does, only against small teams for EibarMan

Trey @UTDTrey Genuine question, when last did Messi turn up in a big Champions league game ? Genuine question, when last did Messi turn up in a big Champions league game ?

AJ @AJ_Journo Galtier has to go. Clueless. Galtier has to go. Clueless.

young mussolini #SanwoOut @therebelandre that mbappe to madrid free transfer is surely happening this summer.. that mbappe to madrid free transfer is surely happening this summer..

Firefuse Darkhell @FDarkhell Except Ramos in the defence and Messi and Mbappe, this whole PSG team is trash. No mentality nothing. #BAYPSG Except Ramos in the defence and Messi and Mbappe, this whole PSG team is trash. No mentality nothing.#BAYPSG

pakthehub @pakthehub Messi needs to leave this PSG they really have bad luck when it comes to the Champions League🥱 Messi needs to leave this PSG they really have bad luck when it comes to the Champions League🥱

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney Mbappe has to get out of here to fulfil his potential at club level. Mbappe has to get out of here to fulfil his potential at club level.

Troll Football @TrollFootball PSG getting knocked out in round of 16 of UCL PSG getting knocked out in round of 16 of UCL https://t.co/26vmDsc3gi

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 2 former PSG players scored for Bayern in this fixture: Kingsley Coman & Choupo-Moting… 2 former PSG players scored for Bayern in this fixture: Kingsley Coman & Choupo-Moting… 👀 2 former PSG players scored for Bayern in this fixture: Kingsley Coman & Choupo-Moting… https://t.co/sdtbFLt1oL

Glued to his feet. Jamal Musiala completed 8 dribbles against PSG. Only Noa Lang (12) has completed more in a single Champions League game so far this season.Glued to his feet. Jamal Musiala completed 8 dribbles against PSG. Only Noa Lang (12) has completed more in a single Champions League game so far this season. Glued to his feet. 🌟 https://t.co/bQE5hdRXXT

Midnite Football @MidniteFtbl The PSG board to Christophe Galtier tomorrow The PSG board to Christophe Galtier tomorrow 💀 https://t.co/FohB23nai3

Faysal @elfayz_ 36 year old Sergio Ramos is PSG’s best and only attacking threat.. 36 year old Sergio Ramos is PSG’s best and only attacking threat.. https://t.co/l4OfxkPcdr

Mod @CFCMod_ This PSG club are the biggest frauds in Champions League history, they’re never making it out This PSG club are the biggest frauds in Champions League history, they’re never making it out

Meche. @RoywoodJNR Galtier has to go. Galtier has to go.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Two of the only PSG players who actually showed up for this tie. Two of the only PSG players who actually showed up for this tie. https://t.co/qEroSlo5IJ

Extremely solid. One of Bayern's silent heroes tonight. Josip Stanišić vs PSG68 passes85% pass accuracy2/5 accurate long balls1/1 successful dribble5 tackles1 interception1 clearance6/9 duels wonExtremely solid. One of Bayern's silent heroes tonight. Josip Stanišić vs PSG68 passes85% pass accuracy2/5 accurate long balls1/1 successful dribble5 tackles1 interception1 clearance6/9 duels wonExtremely solid. One of Bayern's silent heroes tonight. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/gjY0JPEKUe

Simon Jordan foresaw PSG's Champions League disappointment despite Lionel Messi's arrival in 2021

Messi was unable to help PSG shake off their Champions League curse.

Lionel Messi arrived at PSG from Barcelona in 2021 with the Ligue 1 giants eager to win their first Champions League trophy. They have failed to do so ever since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan reacted to Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes last year by insisting that the Parisians would still not win Europe's elite club competition. He told talkSPORT:

“By going to the French league, he (Messi) will still probably perform, but will he win the Champions League? I bet you he won’t.”

Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists in 30 games this season. However, he has been unable to help his side advance further than the last 16 for a second consecutive season.

