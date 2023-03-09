"Messi is missing", "Galtier has to go" - Twitter explodes as PSG crash out of the UEFA Champions League to Bayern Munich 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lionel Messi were sent packing from the Champions League last-16 following a 2-0 (3-0 aggregate) defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8). It was the second consecutive season they have been eliminated at this stage.
Christophe Galtier's men were the better side in the first half as they sought a vital goal to equalize matters on aggregate. Messi went close in the 25th minute when his first deflected effort caused havoc in Bayern's box. The Argentine leapt on to the rebound but was denied by Bavarian goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
It was Bayern's turn to try their hand at PSG's goal. Jamal Musiala sped away from Danilo Pereira before sending a fine left-footed strike toward goal. However, Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a fine stop to deny the young German.
PSG were desperately close to grabbing their crucial goal in the 38th minute. Sommer had a momentary lapse in judgment, dwelling too long on the ball, and was intercepted by Vitinha. The Portuguese midfielder shot towards an empty goal but Matthijs de Ligt superbly cleared off the line. Galtier's men were pushing.
Half-time perhaps came at the wrong time for the Parisians as they were starting to trouble Sommer. It was Bayern who upped their game in the second half, proving why they are many's favorites to win the UEFA Champions League.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting thought he had given his side the lead in the 52nd minute. Musiala sent an asking cross into a dangerous area and the Cameroonian flicked the ball into Donnarumma's net. He wheeled away in delight, but Julian Nagelsmann had his head in his hands. Referee Daniele Orsato opted not to award the goal. He waited for VAR to review the goal and Thomas Muller was deemed to have interfered from an offside position.
Choupo-Moting got a second bite at the cherry just nine minutes later and this one did count. Leon Goretzka found the Bayern striker and he made no mistake by striking home his 17th goal of the season. He is certainly doing his best to replace Robert Lewandowski.
PSG searched for a goal of their own and Sergio Ramos went closest in the 63rd minute. His powerful header was denied by an incredible diving save from Sommer.
However, it was the Bavarians who would add a second through Serge Gnabry's 89th-minute effort. The German just beat the offside trap to slot past a helpless Donnarumma.
Bayern marched on to the quarterfinals of the Champions League and poured more misery on the Ligue 1 giants. It was their sixth defeat of the year and the pressure is growing on Galtier.
One fan wants the French coach immediately sacked:
"Galtier has to go. Clueless."
Another fan is urging fans to search for the whereabouts of Messi:
"Lionel Messi is missing if anyone has seen him please contact his dad Cristiano Ronaldo."
Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another Champions League exit for the Parc des Princes club:
Simon Jordan foresaw PSG's Champions League disappointment despite Lionel Messi's arrival in 2021
Lionel Messi arrived at PSG from Barcelona in 2021 with the Ligue 1 giants eager to win their first Champions League trophy. They have failed to do so ever since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011.
Former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan reacted to Messi's arrival at the Parc des Princes last year by insisting that the Parisians would still not win Europe's elite club competition. He told talkSPORT:
“By going to the French league, he (Messi) will still probably perform, but will he win the Champions League? I bet you he won’t.”
Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists in 30 games this season. However, he has been unable to help his side advance further than the last 16 for a second consecutive season.