“Messi must also say the same thing” – Former PSG defender explains what the Argentinian must do to convince Mbappe to stay

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Tripy Makonda has explained what Lionel Messi must do to convince Kylian Mbappe to remain at the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe has entered the final six months of his contract at PSG, and has shown no desire to put pen to paper on a fresh deal. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman, and are tipped to land him on a free transfer.

PSG, though, are yet to give up hope of convincing Mbappe to commit his long-term future to them, according to reports. Mauricio Pochettino's side are still trying to persuade the 23-year-old to snub interest from Real Madrid, and stay put.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @hadrien_grenier Mauricio Pochettino on Kylian Mbappé future: “The club wants him to stay a long time, we want Mbappé to stay at PSG and this is clear. It’s between Kylian and us. We hope he will continue to have the same performance”. 🇫🇷 #PSG Mauricio Pochettino on Kylian Mbappé future: “The club wants him to stay a long time, we want Mbappé to stay at PSG and this is clear. It’s between Kylian and us. We hope he will continue to have the same performance”. 🇫🇷 #PSG @hadrien_grenier

Former PSG defender Tripy Makonda has now stressed the need for Messi to help the club in their efforts to retain Mbappe. The Frenchman feels the 34-year-old should follow in the footsteps of Neymar, and make his teammate the focal point of the team. He told L'Equipe (via Paris Fans):

"At PSG, he (Kylian Mbappe) has to have a project that revolves around him. When Neymar arrived, he said he wanted to take Mbappe forward. We have already seen in this balance of power that he was more (involved) in helping than in crushing him."

"Now Messi also has to tell himself the same thing. He has to think to himself, 'I did what I had to do in football, which is great, but now I want to hand over the power and help you (Kylian Mbappe) ascend."

Lionel Messi, who has 18 more months remaining in his contract with PSG, will turn 35 next summer. It would make sense for the Argentinian to step aside and allow Mbappe to take centre stage.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19

PSG have received a major blow ahead of their French Cup clash with Vannes on Monday. Messi has been forced into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last weekend.

PSGhub @PSGhub 🦠 Leo Messi, Rico, Bernat & Bitumazala are the 4 players tested positive. 🦠 Leo Messi, Rico, Bernat & Bitumazala are the 4 players tested positive.

The 34-year-old forward is among four players to have contracted the virus in Mauricio Pochettino's camp. Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala are the other PSG players to have done so.

Messi spent the winter break with his family in Argentina. Having contracted the virus, the forward will now remain in the South American country for the time being, according to reports.

