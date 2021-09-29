"Messi is a normal guy" - Ocampos says PSG star is 'calm and humble' despite being the 'best of all time'

Lionel Messi is a normal guy and is humble in nature, according to Lucas Ocampos. The Sevilla star also went on to claim the PSG star is the best of all time.

The Argentine won the Copa America this summer but Lucas Ocampos was surprisingly not called up to the squad. The Sevilla star has been in top form for some time and has helped them do well in La Liga and the Champions League.

Lucas Ocampos was talking to Goal when he was quizzed about Lionel Messi. When the Argentine was asked how the PSG star was off the pitch, he said,

"Leo is a normal guy. He is just like you see in front of the TV cameras and on the pitch. He is someone who makes you feel like he is just one of the guys. Despite being the best of all time, he is a calm, humble and simple person."

Goal went on to ask Lucas Ocampos about Lionel Messi's move to PSG, and he added,

"The truth is that it is difficult to comprehend that he is no longer at Barcelona and you can no longer play against him. I think that when you play against the best, you get the best out of yourself and not having him in La Liga is a shame."

While Lionel Messi joined PSG, Lucas Ocampos was linked with Liverpool

Lionel Messi had to leave Barcelona in the summer and join PSG in France. Lucas Ocampos, on the other hand, was linked with a move away from Sevilla, but he stayed the Spanish club.

"I always say the same thing. I'm focusing on the present and I don't look further ahead of the things that I cannot control. I love this city and what has happened in the past two years. I hope it continues. I'm very happy here and I'm not thinking of playing anywhere else than here. I'm very grateful to the club because they gave me confidence and allowed me to grow in certain facets of my game, which other clubs had not."

Lionel Messi is set to play for PSG tonight while Lucas Ocampos's Sevilla face Wolfsburg tomorrow.

