"Messi didn't have to prove anything to anyone" - Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold claims Lionel Messi deserved to win World Cup

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi did not need to win the FIFA World Cup to 'prove anything to anyone'.

The England international, though, added that given the career Messi has had, he deserved to add the World Cup trophy to his cabinet. The 35-year-old won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in his fifth and likely last attempt with Argentina.

Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games as his team recovered from an opening loss against Saudi Arabia to lift the trophy. He recently had the opportunity to celebrate the World Cup win in front of Argentina fans during their international friendlies earlier this month.

In a recent interview, via ESPN SportsCenter (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter), Alexander-Arnold said:

"Argentina deserved to win the World Cup; they had a very good campaign. I congratulate them. The title was deserved. Messi didn't have to prove anything to anyone, but with his career, he certainly deserved to win the World Cup."

The two have come up against each other as opponents just once - in the second leg of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinal. In what turned out to be a nightmare outing for Messi's Barcelona, Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool won 4-0 (4-3 aggregate) at Anfield before beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Barcelona chief confirms talks have been initiated over potential Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Panama (2-0) and Curacao (7-0) in March.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in tears before joining Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract in 2021.

The Argentine's contract is now nearing its expiration date, and there's talk of an emotional return to the club he joined in 2000 as a 13-year-old. La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that neither the French giants nor Barcelona can afford to have him on their books next season.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste, though, has confirmed that the club are in talks with Messi and his father, Jorge, over a potential free transfer this summer. He recently said (h/t GOAL):

"Of course, I would love to have him back. I say this personally. But I think many of our supporters would love that too, for everything he would represent if he came back., not only on a sporting, economic and social level, among other issues but also because I think that all beautiful stories must have a happy ending. And answering your question, my answer is yes. We are in contact with them (referring to Messi and his father).

PSG have reportedly tabled a contract renewal offer for Lionel Messi, but it remains to be seen if he will accept it.

