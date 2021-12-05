“Messi’s reputation played a huge role” - Bixente Lizarazu says Robert Lewandowski should’ve won 2021 Ballon d'Or

Robert Lewandowski should have won the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi, according to former Bayern Munich star Bixente Lizarazu.

Last week, France Football announced Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Messi as the winner of this year's Ballon d'Or award. The Argentinean beat Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to bag his seventh Ballon d'Or.

While Messi's faithful have been celebrating his victory, many fans have not been happy with the decision to overlook Robert Lewandowski for this year's award. Several pundits and former players have also expressed their disappointment at Lewandowski's snub.

Bixente Lizazaru has become the latest to question France Football's decision to hand Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of Robert Lewandowski. The former Bayern Munich defender is of the view that the PSG superstar's reputation helped him win the award. He said:

"I think (Messi's) reputation has played a huge role compared to a player like Lewandowski", Bixente Lizarazu said on French television channel TF1.

Lizarazu has also urged France Football to give Robert Lewandowski the 2020 Ballon d'Or award, saying:

"If we have to rebalance something, it's rebalancing injustice by giving him the 2020 Ballon d'Or. I've heard that (that) could be the case."

France Football decided against handing out the Ballon d'Or award last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did Robert Lewandowski deserve to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi?

Robert Lewandowski scored 48 goals and provided nine assists from 40 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich last season. That includes a record 41 strikes in the Bundesliga. The 33-year-old also found the back of the net three times for Poland in the European Championship.

The Bayern Munich frontman has continued his fine form this campaign too. Lewandowski has netted 27 goals and registered two assists across competitions thus far. In 2021, Lewandowski has netted over 60 times for club and country, with nobody else hitting even 50.

Last year, the prolific Pole played a key role in Bayern Munich's continental treble-winning campaign. He scored 47 goals during the calendar year.

Having been one of the star performers for club and country over the last year and this, many believe Lewandowski deserved to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of Messi. Some fans remain hopeful of France Football giving the award to Lewandowski for last year.

However, it remains to be seen what France Football does in this regard.

