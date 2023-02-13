“Messi was the superhero" - World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz hails PSG superstar Lionel Messi for incredible FIFA World Cup performances

Former World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has hailed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi as the superhero of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. Alcaraz also compared Roger Federer with the Argentine icon.

Alcaraz, who will be competing at the Argentina Open on February 15, took the time to laud World Cup hero Messi, telling Ole:

“Messi was the superhero in the World Cup and practically put himself in the entire country so that Argentina would consecrate itself in Qatar.”

Messi won the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his career last December and did so in incredible fashion. The PSG forward scored seven goals and contributed three assists in seven games. He was awarded the Golden Ball award for his performances in the Middle East.

He scored a vital opener in La Abiceleste's 2-0 win over Mexico, which secured his side a place in the last 16. He then bagged another opener in Lionel Scaloni's side's 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16.

The heroics didn't stop there, as Messi bagged a penalty in an enthralling 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Messi then showed nerves of steel to score a confident penalty in a 4-3 shootout win.

He added another from the spot in the 3-0 mauling of Croatia in the semifinals. However, the PSG attacker really came to the fore in his nation's FIFA World Cup final win over France. He scored two goals in 120 minutes before converting his penalty in the 4-2 shootout win over Les Bleus.

Many now deem Messi the greatest player of all time following his glorious World Cup campaign in Qatar. Alcaraz has compared him with tennis great Federer, who has won 103 ATP singles titles, the second most of all time:

“Yes, Federer is the Messi of tennis because of how easy he is to play."

Lionel Messi is close returning to Barcelona due to internal problems at PSG

Uncertainty grows over Lionel Messi's future at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 after Barcelona could not afford to offer their prolific attacker a new contract. He became a Blaugrana great during 16 seasons at the Camp Nou, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 appearances.

However, it appears that a similar issue has hit the Parisians, with Messi's contract set to expire at the end of the season. Reports claim that the Ligue 1 club need to reduce their wage bill by 30% to avoid FFP issues. They were €390 million over the limit for the last financial year.

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi Lionel Messi: "Barcelona is my life, Barça gave me everything. I've lived here for longer than in Argentina.” Lionel Messi: "Barcelona is my life, Barça gave me everything. I've lived here for longer than in Argentina.” https://t.co/3kHxxaK9S4

Due to that reason, the Argentine is edging closer to rejoining Barcelona, although the Blaugrana are enduring financial complications themselves.

The Spanish club's president, Joan Laporta, has confirmed that they are looking to reduce their wage bill by another €70 million next summer. However, the lure of bringing one of their greatest players back to the Camp Nou is enticing.

