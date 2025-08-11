“Messi tried but only his friends followed”, “Unbelievable” - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr reach agreement to sign 29-year-old

Fans have shared their reactions to news of Cristiano Ronaldo's side reaching an agreement to sign France international Kingsley Coman, making fun of Lionel Messi. The Saudi Pro League outfit have employed aggressive tactics to strengthen their squad as they aim to dethrone Al-Ittihad as league champions.The Knights of Najd completed a shock swoop for Bayern Munich star Coman, agreeing to pay just under €30 million for the 29-year-old winger. The German giants had reportedly asked for a fee of €35 million which was negotiated down, and the forward has agreed to a three-year deal.Since signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023, Al-Nassr have tried to sign some of the world's finest players to compete for titles alongside the Portuguese great. They broke the Saudi transfer record to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in January and have now agreed to make another high-profile addition to their squad. The imminent signing of Coman has left fans excited at the prospect of the Frenchman playing for the club alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. A number of fans took to X to share their thoughts on the deal as its completion nears.A fan took the opportunity to throw shades at Lionel Messi after yet another superstar joined Al-Nassr.&quot;Ronaldo’s pull is the greatest in the world, Messi tried that but only his friends followed him😂😂😭&quot;, they wrote.Another fan questioned how the club managed to sign the calibre of players they have despite their disappointing 2024-25 season.&quot;How can they sign all these players man. They are only in Asia 2 !!!!!! Unbelievable&quot;, they asked.A fan boldly predicted that they will win the league this season.&quot;Al nassr are winning the Saudi league this season&quot;, they wrote.Another fan praised the signing and wished Coman success at the club.&quot;That's a great addition for Al Nassr also the deal with €30m feels fair. Best of luck for Kingsley Coman&quot;, they posted.A fan pointed out that they think the Saudi league is at a higher level than the Dutch league, at present.&quot;What's Saudi Arabia teams cooking?? I will rate their league over Netherland league now.&quot;, they wrote.A fan hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for being the main attraction for players to join Al-Nassr.&quot;Ronaldo’s pull is insane! Still the goat at 40! Can’t say same for Eibar man&quot;, they posted.Another fan pointed out that Coman will be a great addition to the side and possibly help Cristiano Ronaldo win silverware.&quot;Ronaldo , this is your year to win trophy 🏆 in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦. Kingsley Coman will be a great addition to the club . Al-hilal is in trouble&quot;, they wrote.A fan stated that Ronaldo is responsible for deciding on the club's transfer targets.&quot;I swear on my life, Ronaldo is the one making all these signings 😂&quot;, they opined.Al-Nassr have signed Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez this summer, and have now agreed to sign Coman. The Saudi giants are likely not yet done with their spending, as they will look to add more quality in various positions. Former Real Madrid star names Lionel Messi as GOAT over Cristiano Ronaldo Former Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has named Lionel Messi as the Greatest of All Time, ahead of rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The retired forward inherited Ronaldo's number 7 shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu but appears to fancy Messi more.Hazard spoke on a podcast episode with French YouTuber ZACK, where he pointed out his experience losing to Messi's Argentina at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He revealed (via Worldsoccertalk.com) that there were no regrets from his team at the time, as they knew they had lost to the greatest footballer ever.“For us, the quarterfinals were already great. When people say quarterfinal, they mean you lose against Messi’s team. So there’s no shame in that. You’re playing against Messi, the best player in history. There’s no shame in that.”Eden Hazard retired two years ago in 2023, shortly after representing Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He remains a club legend at Chelsea and Lille but struggled badly at the end of his career with Real Madrid.