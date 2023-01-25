"Messi is welcome here" - Al Hilal striker says he is 'really looking forward to playing next to' Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia

Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo has expressed his desire to play alongside Argentinean icon Lionel Messi at the Saudi Pro League club.

Lionel Messi has been in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists in 21 matches. However, his contract with the French club expires at the end of the campaign.

There is a real possibility that the forward will put pen to paper on a new deal with Les Parisiens. A return to Barcelona, where he spent 21 years of his career, has also been mooted.

Another option for Messi is to follow in the footsteps of arch-nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo by moving to the Middle East. Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have been credited with an interest in acquiring his services.

Al Hilal frontman Ighalo has now explained that it would be a dream-come-true moment for him to play alongside Messi. He is hopeful that he will soon be able to welcome the Argentinean to the club. He said [via Sky Sports]:

"Of course, Messi is welcome here. I hope very soon it becomes a reality. It's the beautiful dream of every player in the world to play with Messi. He is one of the best on the planet."

"If it happens to see the light of day, it would be a great honor and wonderful opportunity to grace the same pitch with such an amazing legend. He is a special player with special qualities."

The former Manchester United striker also stated that he is looking forward to sharing the pitch with Messi. He is of the view that the 35-year-old's presence will improve football in Saudi Arabia. Ighalo added:

"His presence will make me a better player and score many more goals for Al Hilal, he will help us win more trophies and develop the game in this country. It will be a fantastic feeling and I am really looking forward to playing next to him. Let's wait and see how it goes."

What is Lionel Messi's contract situation?

PSG are determined to tie Lionel Messi down to a new contract at the Parc des Princes. There have been claims that they have made progress in their efforts to retain his services.

However, there have also been contrary reports that suggest Messi is not close to signing a fresh deal with the Parisians. It thus remains to be seen where the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future lies.

Poll : 0 votes