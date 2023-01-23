PSG handed blow in attempt to extend Lionel Messi’s contact as fresh update emerges: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi is reportedly closer to not renewing his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. The Argentine's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires this summer.

The Argentine icon joined the Parisians on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to afford a new contract for their former captain. He has made 55 appearances across competitions, scoring 24 goals and contributing 29 assists.

There has been belief around the French capital that he will extend his stay in Paris beyond this summer. However, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that not to be the case.

Romero is reporting that Messi, 35, is closer to not extending his contract. He has reportedly received offers from across Europe and will study them soon. Winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December has made him consider his options regarding his future.

Barca president Joan Laporta has made it no secret of his desire to lure the Argentine back to the Nou Camp. He said in November last year (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Messi's return to Barça in 2023? Leo knows that Barcelona is always his home."

El Clasico TV's Sergio Gonzalez added to Romero's claims, stating that there are three reasons Messi wants to leave PSG and not extend his contract.

The first reason is that he has a bad relationship with fans. The Argentine was unceremoniously booed last season when the Parisians exited the UEFA Champions League. He has perhaps not been heralded like he was during his time at Barca by the club's fans.

Secondly, he is unhappy with the protection of Kylian Mbappe. There has seemingly been a power struggle at PSG between the French forward and Messi alongside his longtime teammate Neymar. The final reason is that he does not want any noise.

Barcelona president Laporta explained why Lionel Messi was allowed to leave and join PSG

Lionel Messi emotionally left Barca in 2021.

The football world was stunned when news broke in 2021 that Lionel Messi was set to leave Barcelona. He held an emotional press conference announcing his departure, wiping away tears as he put 16 seasons of playing in Blaugrana's colors behind him.

However, it didn't take long for him to be linked with a move to PSG, and soon he was joining the Ligue 1 giants. The backlash over Messi's departure from the Nou Camp was huge. To this day, fans are still unhappy with how he left Catalonia.

Laporta explained earlier this month that he had to put Barcelona before Lionel Messi when deciding to part ways with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. He said:

"I had to put Barca ahead of the best player in the history of football. In those moments of financial ruin I could not retain him. I think it was the best for the club. Right now he is a PSG player and I prefer not to talk about him."

The Argentine great scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games at Barca, winning the UEFA Champions League four times and the La Liga title ten times, among other honors.

