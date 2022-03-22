Mesut Ozil predicts the winners of this season's Premier League and Champions League 

Fenerbahce star Mesut Ozil has picked Manchester City to win the Premier League and their rivals Liverpool to lift the Champions League this season. Both sides are currently competing against each other on three fronts, including the FA Cup.

Mesut Ozil replied to a tweet from Sport Bible to make his predictions for the major competitions this season. The 33-year-old also backed England to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Arsenal star's tweet can be seen below:

Manchester City and Liverpool are once again involved in a two-horse race for the Premier League title. As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the table, having accumulated 69 points from 29 games. They are currently a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

It is worth mentioning that both sides are due to face one another in the league after the international break. The Reds will travel to the Etihad Stadium on April 10, which is bound to be a crucial game in the title race.

The two sides have also been drawn against each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. They will clash at Wembley Stadium just six days after their league encounter. The winner of the semi-finals will face either Crystal Palace or Chelsea in the final.

There are still three Premier League clubs competing in the Champions League

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are the three Premier League clubs still in the race to lift the Champions League this season.

Manchester City have been drawn against Atletico Madrid, who knocked Manchester United out in the Round of 16 stage. Meanwhile, Chelsea have been drawn against Real Madrid, whom they defeated in the semi-finals last season on their path to lifting the Champions League trophy.

It is worth mentioning that both sides have been drawn on the same side of the draw. This means that if Man City and Chelsea win their respective quarter-final ties, they will face one another in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been drawn against Portuguese side SL Benfica. The winner of that tie will face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the semi-finals.

Premier League clubs have been some of the most in-form teams across Europe this season. Both West Ham United and Leicester City are also currently in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and UEFA Conference League, respectively.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar