Micah Richards and Alan Shearer explain why Liverpool are 'serious' contenders for PL title

Pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have said that Liverpool are strong contenders for the Premier League title. Their remarks came after the Reds thrashed Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 1).

Arne Slot has had a dream start to his campaign as the Merseyside club's manager. The Reds have won their first three Premier League games without concedingz

Liverpool and Manchester City are the only clubs to have won their first three games. On 'The Rest is Football Podcast', Richards and Shearer explained why they think that the Reds could go on to win the Premier League title. Richards said:

"Look what they've got from the bench, they've just signed Federico Chiesa who I think is outstanding. You've got Cody Gakpo who had a brilliant Euros who comes in and runs about. That's all still to come.

"I think they are serious now about challenging for the title. The reason I say that is because they seem more disciplined defensively and they've got firepower up front. They're challengers now."

Formet Newcastle United striker Shearer added that the Reds players made pinpoint tackles and passed the ball around well:

"They've got some firepower, haven't they? They were really aggressive in the tackle and passing it into forward positions, tight at the back and every single player seemed to be at it. When they've got that sort of firepower, and you give the ball away, they have the ability to hurt you."

The Reds play Nottingham Forest on September 14 after the international break.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah matches Alan Shearer Premier League record

Mohamed Salah scored in the 56th minute in the Manchester United win, marking the fifth straight Premier League game where he has scored at Old Trafford.

He has now scored 10 times in nine appearances for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford. In the process, the 32-year-old tied Alan Shearer for the most away goals (10) at a Premier League club since the 1992-93 Premier League season. The former Newcastle striker had scored 10 goals at Leeds United's Elland Road Stadium.

The Egyptian has three goals and three assists after the first three Premier League games, scoring in each outing.

