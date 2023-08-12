Micah Richards and Alan Shearer predict Arsenal's final 2023-24 Premier League standing 

Micah Richards and Alan Shearer have both backed Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League title next season but to maybe fall short once again.

The Gunners were desperately close to ending a 19-year wait for the league title as they raced into an eight-point lead at the top of the league. That lead over Manchester City soon came crashing down in the last two months of the campaign.

Richards and Shearer were speaking with Gary Lineker on The Rest is Football podcast when they gave their take on Arsenal. The two pundits both agreed that they will be challenging City once again.

However, Richards alluded to Gabriel Jesus' injury which had a massive knock-on effect on last season's title challenge. He reckons the reigning champions City have much better strength in depth although praised the Gunners' Community Sheild victory:

"I think they will challenge, I think it'll be top two. It was massive (winning the Commnunity Shield) for them and the fans to believe because they know they can beat Man City."

However, Richards then tipped City to be too strong due to their world-class squad:

"I just think with Man City, who they can apply on the pitch and bring on at any time and the quality they can bring in. But with Arsenal when Jesus got injured they became just a different team, they weren't as potent in front of goal."

Shearer agreed with the former Manchester City right-back that Mikel Arteta's men would be in the title picture again. However, the Newcastle icon has predicted them to finish second:

"I would have them in second position. I just think the quality that City have. I just expect City to do the same again, they may have a slow start or a little bit of a hangover. They proved they can recover from that. But I do see Arsenal pushing City all the way because I have been impressed by their signings. You're not spending that to finish second again."

Arteta has made some shrewd signings during this summer's transfer window. The north Londoners have reacted to last season's title collapse by luring Declan Rice to the Emirates from West Ham United in a club record £100 million deal.

The Gunners have also signed defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £38 million. Meanwhile, versatile attacker Kai Havertz has also arrived from Chelsea for £65 million.

David Raya set to join Arsenal from Brentford on loan with option to buy

David Raya is heading to the Emirates.

Arsenal's summer transfer business isn't over as they are set to sign goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford. Sky Sports reports that the Spaniard will join Arteta's side initially on loan for £3 million with the option to buy for £27 million.

Raya will add competition for Aaron Ramsdale and arrives at the Emirates off the back of an impressive campaign with the Bees. He kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions and is regarded as one of the finest Premier League shot-stoppers with the ball at his feet.

The 27-year-old had a year left on his contract with Brentford and had snubbed new proposals from the Bees to extend his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium. He looks set to become Arteta's fourth summer signing and will be eager to impress to secure a permanent move.