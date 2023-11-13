Micah Richards picks who among Liverpool and Arsenal are more likely to win Premier League this season 

Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards reckons Liverpool are more likely to win the 2023-24 Premier League title than Arsenal.

The Reds are second in the league standings with 27 points from 12 games, just one point behind leaders Manchester City. They are level on points with the Gunners and are only ahead on goal difference (17 to 16).

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have won eight games, drawn three, and lost one, with their losses coming due to controversial VAR decisions against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, respectively.

Richards gave his verdict on The Rest Is Football podcast, saying (via The Boot Room):

"I would say Liverpool. Just because Salah and by all accounts Van Dijk had a really good game today."

Alan Shearer agreed with the former Manchester City defender, adding:

“He did have a good game. He looked back to his best, he read the game very well. And they are always going to score goals Liverpool, with the talent they have up top.”

Mikel Arteta's men challenged Manchester City the most last season, finishing second with 84 points, five behind the Cityzens. However, the Reds have started the current campaign well and have a decent track record in recent years, beating City to lift the 2019-20 Premier League title.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola uses example of Arsenal and Liverpool after 4-4 draw against Chelsea

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola namedropped Arsenal and Liverpool in his side's defense after they were held to a thrilling 4-4 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 12.

The Cityzens took the lead three times in the blockbuster clash, but were unable to hold on to their advantage as Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, and Cole Palmer scored one goal apiece.

Chelsea have struggled against smaller teams but have performed admirably against the big guns, securing draws against the Reds (1-1) and the Gunners (2-2) earlier in the season.

Guardiola said (via Daily Express):

"They are so dangerous, they are a really good team. Liverpool could not win, Arsenal... they were much, much better than Arsenal and then at the end Arsenal draw. It's Chelsea away and the people believe so I'm not going to say what Chelsea have done to do what they are right now as a team. It's getting better, the teams they play they good. They have physicality, they have talent, they have speed, they have bench, they have a lot of things."

The Blues are currently 10th in the standings with 16 points from 12 games.