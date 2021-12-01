×
Create
Notifications

Why Ralf Rangnick won't take charge of Manchester United against Arsenal?

Manchester United fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ral Rangnick in charge of their club.
Manchester United fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ral Rangnick in charge of their club.
Vyshakh Kalarikkal
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 01, 2021 01:37 PM IST
News

Manchester United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager has received rave reception from all quarters. But fans might need to wait a little longer to see the German feature in the dugout.

Welcome to Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick 🔴🇩🇪#MUFC

Rangnick is awaiting work visa approval amid arriving in England before new travel guidelines came into force yesterday. The club have confirmed that caretaker boss Michael Carrick will manage in Rangnick's absence.

Under Carrick, United sealed a 2-0 win against Villareal and held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. The Red Devils host in-form Arsenal on Thursday.

"Ralf Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm," the club statement said.
ℹ️ Michael Carrick will remain in caretaker charge for Thursday's #PL clash.#MUFC | #MUNARS

Rangnick excited to join Manchester United

Rangnick is likely to manage United on Sunday.
Rangnick is likely to manage United on Sunday.

United announced Rangnick's acquisition on Monday. He will be in charge of United's first team until the end of the ongoing season, which will be followed by him taking up a consultancy role for two years at Old Trafford.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”, said Rangnick upon his appointment.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

The highly revered German is widely considered the godfather of modern German football and is often attributed as the architect of gegenpressing. Rangnick is expected to be in the dugout for Sunday's home clash against Crystal Palace.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will Ralf Rangnick be a success at Manchester United?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी