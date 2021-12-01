Why Ralf Rangnick won't take charge of Manchester United against Arsenal?

Manchester United's appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager has received rave reception from all quarters. But fans might need to wait a little longer to see the German feature in the dugout.

Rangnick is awaiting work visa approval amid arriving in England before new travel guidelines came into force yesterday. The club have confirmed that caretaker boss Michael Carrick will manage in Rangnick's absence.

Under Carrick, United sealed a 2-0 win against Villareal and held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. The Red Devils host in-form Arsenal on Thursday.

"Ralf Rangnick was announced as interim manager on Monday but, while the club follows the regulatory process around a work visa, Carrick will continue at the helm," the club statement said.

Rangnick excited to join Manchester United

Rangnick is likely to manage United on Sunday.

United announced Rangnick's acquisition on Monday. He will be in charge of United's first team until the end of the ongoing season, which will be followed by him taking up a consultancy role for two years at Old Trafford.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”, said Rangnick upon his appointment.

The highly revered German is widely considered the godfather of modern German football and is often attributed as the architect of gegenpressing. Rangnick is expected to be in the dugout for Sunday's home clash against Crystal Palace.

