Michael Essien hails the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid 

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has given his verdict on Arsenal's new signing Thomas Partey, describing him as a 'complete midfielder.'

Thomas Partey completed a deadline day move to the Emirates after the club activated his £45m release clause, bringing an end to one of the most protracted transfer sagas of the summer.

The 27-year-old spent seven years in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid and he became a mainstay at the heart of the team's midfield under Diego Simeone.

He forged a reputation as a tough-tackling and well-rounded midfielder, adept at both defending and launching attacks. The Ghana international has settled at the Emirates pretty comfortably and nothing looks to have changed despite the shift to a new league in a new country.

Partey gave his most dominant performance yet in the 1-0 victory at Old Trafford, where he helped pocket both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba to help the Gunners pick up their first away win over Manchester United in 16 years.

His performance on the day earned him rave reviews and Michael Essien was among those who stated his admiration for Thomas Partey.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Essien said:

“I know him, I have seen him play a couple of times and we do talk now and then. If he has any questions, he can always contact me for my thoughts – except when he plays Chelsea."

“But I wish him well and I am looking forward to seeing Thomas Partey do very well for Arsenal. They have made a great signing by bringing my countryman to take on the Premier League. He is very good on the ball, wins duels, has good speed, reads the danger well and he is a very complete midfielder," analyzed Essien.

“When I arrived in England, Arsenal were very tough with Gilberto Silva and a great midfield, so it was a tough team to play against. But I think the Arsenal I played towards the end of my career could have done with a player like Thomas Partey," said Essien.

“I think it is a great move for him too, though. Arsenal is a great club. The Premier League is also brilliant, so it will help him to improve his game as well," Essien concluded.

Thomas Partey and the quest to continue the Ghanaian legacy in the Premier League

Thomas Partey will hope to follow in Essien's footsteps as a great Premier League midfielder.

Michael Essien represented Chelsea with distinction for almost a decade and he made a name for himself as one of the most dominant midfielders in Premier League history.

The former Lyon man is unarguably the most prominent Ghanaian export to the Premier League, but he is by no means the only player to have come from Ghana.

A total of 27 footballers from the West African nation have played in the Premier League to differing levels of success. Players like Kevin-Prince Boateng, Christian Atsu, the Ayew brothers, and Tony Yeboah among the more illustrious Ghanaian names to have played in England.

Thomas Partey will hope to continue the fine legacy of Ghanaian players in the Premier League by stepping up to the plate and helping Arsenal in their rebuilding phase.