Michael Jordan or Steph Curry? Cristiano Ronaldo picks between the 2 basketball icons

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has made his pick between basketball legends Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. The 39-year-old did so in his newly launched YouTube channel titled 'UR Cristiano'.

Ronaldo created a record of sorts, becoming the fastest to reach one million subsribers on YouTube, needing just an hour - as per The Sportzine - breaking the previous mark by six hours.

In a fun This or That segment uploaded on his channel, Ronaldo made his picks between two choices of sports or sportsmen by simply tilting his head in that direction. When it come to picking between six-time NBA champion Jordan and four-time champion Curry, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner went with Jordan.

The entire interaction went as follows:

"NFL or NBA: NBA"

"UFC or Boxing: UFC"

"Golf or Tennis: Tennis"

"Moto GP or F1: F1"

"Djokovic or Nadal: None (after a brief pause)"

"The Rock or Hulk Hogan: The Rock"

"Michael Jordan or Steph Curry: Michael Jordan"

"Tom Brady or Tiger Woods: Tom Brady"

Both Jordan and Curry are widely regarded as two of the best players in basketball. While the former retired nearly two decades ago after winning six Championships with the Chicago Bulls, Curry - still active - has won four titles with the Golden State Warriors.

What Cristiano Ronaldo said about his new YouTube channel?

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo - who plies his trade with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - is one of the most popular person across social media, with over 900 million followers.

In his new YouTube channel UR - launched on Wedensday (August 21) - Ronaldo is set to share snippets of his life and other aspects, like family and nutrition, and will also invite various guests for chats.

Explaining about his new channel, Ronaldo said that he had been planning it for a while (as per Variety):

“I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time, but finally we have the opportunity to make it real.

"I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!”

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice in two games across competitions this season. He will next be in action in the Saudi Pro League opener at home to Al-Raed on Thursday (August 22).

