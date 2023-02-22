Michael Owen likens 'raw' Liverpool star to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

Legendary Premier League striker Michael Owen has compared Liverpool's Darwin Nunez to former Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

The Englishman, while acknowledging the Urugayan forward's talent, believes he needs to be coached well in order to become a top-level finisher.

Referencing Nunez's exquisite goal in Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid yesterday (February 21)), Owen told BT Sport (via The Boot Room):

“It’s a quite wonderful finish. We didn’t talk about it in any detail at half-time, but it was such a good finish. A confident finish from a lad who’s split a bit of opinion. I mean I watch him sometimes and I’ve got my head in my hands."

He continued:

“He’s raw. I mean, I didn’t think he’d be this raw when he came to Liverpool. I thought, paying that money, when I watched him here in the Champions League, I thought he was absolutely brilliant, and he does things that take your breath away. But he is going to have to be coached to be a top player."

Drawing parallels between Nunez and Drogba, the Englishman further said:

“The player I probably liken him to, not in terms of style, but when Didier Drogba came to these shores, people laughed at him for the first year or so. His touch was awful, he made a lot of mistakes. But he got used to this game.”

During his first season at Stamford Bridge, Drogba recorded 10 goals and five assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

At the same time, Nunez has bagged six goals and three assists in 17 games so far in the English top tier.

The Uruguayan striker has also managed four goals in the UEFA Champions League for the Reds this season.

"They stand a chance": Journalist provides transfer update on Chelsea star amid Liverpool links

Liverpool have apparently registered an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

It has been reported that talks over a contract extension have stalled for the England international.

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs has now confirmed the legitimacy of the Reds' interest in Mount.

The journalist claimed that while the Blues remain determined to retain the English midfielder at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool could pounce on the chance to sign him if an extension is not agreed.

Jacobs wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

"Liverpool’s interest in Mason Mount is genuine and the Chelsea midfielder will be able to use this to his advantage in contract talks. But even before Chelsea’s new owners officially came in, renewing Mount’s contract was a high priority and this remains the case. Talks have stalled to some extent."

He added:

"Chelsea still really want to keep Mount, even though he hasn’t hit the productivity levels of last season when he scored 11 Premier League goals. A renewal is not guaranteed or close but the desire to find an agreement (and Chelsea’s appreciation for Mount) hasn’t changed."

