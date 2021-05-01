Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Fulham

Chelsea take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night with the team looking to get a big win. Michael Owen has made his prediction for the game and believes the Blues will come out as 2-0 winners.

Fulham are looking to avoid relegation this season but have lost their last five matches. Chelsea have been on a good run under Thomas Tuchel, having lost just once in the league – a shock 5-2 loss at home to West Bromwich Albion.

The London Derby in the Premier League on Saturday sees Chelsea hosting Fulham. Michael Owen made his weekly predictions for BetVictor and backed the Blues to grab all three points with a 2-0 win.

Speaking about Chelsea, he said:

"Chelsea continued their excellent form under Thomas Tuchel with a typical 1-0 win at the London Stadium last Saturday evening. The Blues are looking good for Champions League qualification, and the visit of struggling Fulham should represent a likely three points."

When looking at their opponents, Owen asserted:

"Although Fulham have a tendency to surprise us when we least expect it, I don't think Chelsea are the type of side to switch off too often. West Brom may have caught them off guard a few weeks ago, but I don't see that happening here. It's 2-0 Chelsea for me."

Chelsea need to refocus after draw at Real Madrid

Chelsea managed to get a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid but will be disappointed not to win the match at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano. N'Golo Kante was optimistic about reaching the finals but was not getting carried away. He said:

"For sure, reaching the final is a goal and it is possible for us now. We have to be fully focused on the second leg when it comes, because we are playing against a very strong opponent. We are confident in our abilities though and we must be confident that we can reach the final."

Chelsea face Fulham tonight in the Premier League before they host Real Madrid on Wednesday night. Thomas Tuchel's men have a lot to do in the league, as a top 4 place is not guaranteed yet.