Michael Owen predicts the result for Chelsea vs West Ham United

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Chelsea vs West Ham United game to be played on Tuesday.

Chelsea are set to play hosts to West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, and Owen, in his BetVictor column, had his say about what he thinks the result will be.

Michael Owen predicts a Chelsea win

Owen, regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, admitted that it has been a tough week for Chelsea.

"It's been a tough week for Frank Lampard's Chelsea. They went into last weekend as genuine title contenders, but after back-to-back defeats, the Stamford Bridge faithful will have been left scratching their heads."

The 41-year-old stated that West Ham United have been a difficult team to play against this season.

"West Ham arrive here unbeaten in two. The Hammers have been difficult to play against this season, so Chelsea will have to be at their best if they are to win this."

Owen expects a wounded Chelsea side to get a positive result.

"The Blues are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 home matches. Interestingly, there have been over 2.5 goals in 5 of West Ham's last 6 league matches. I can see goals on the menu again, and although Chelsea are wounded, I think they'll get the result they need."

Chelsea sit seventh in the league table and are reeling from two consecutive Premier League defeats to Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Blues invested heavily in the squad during the summer transfer window, and there have been occasional spells of dominance from the side.

However, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be under pressure to get a result against a West Ham United side that look rejuvenated under the management of David Moyes. The Hammers are only one point and one position behind Chelsea in the league table.

For Chelsea, the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are yet to show their fluent best, with both German stars regarded as marquee signings when they arrived in the summer.

