Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Michael Owen predicts the result for Everton vs Chelsea

Chelsea will play Everton tomorrow
Chelsea will play Everton tomorrow
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
Modified 12 Dec 2020, 10:34 IST
News
Advertisement

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Everton vs Chelsea game to be played tomorrow.

Owen, in an interview to BetVictor, gave his prediction while also expressing his admiration for the strikers of both clubs.

Michael Owen predicts a Chelsea win against Everton

Michael Owen has predicted a Chelsea win
Michael Owen has predicted a Chelsea win

Everton will play hosts to Chelsea tomorrow as Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti gets ready to face his former team. Ancelotti won the Premier League as Chelsea manager, with midfielder Frank Lampard, now the Chelsea boss, a crucial cog of his Blues side.

Owen admitted that he had been impressed with the form of veteran striker Olivier Giroud, who has led the line well recently for the Blues and has been in good goalscoring form.

"I covered the Chelsea game last weekend and was particularly impressed by Giroud. He continued his great run of form and I loved the cuteness and cleverness of his runs- he really was a joy to watch."

The 40-year old also highlighted the form of both Chelsea and Everton.

"Chelsea are bang in form. They are undefeated in their last 9 matches and can also boast 3 clean sheets in their last 3 away fixtures. Unfortunately, I'd have to say the opposite regarding Everton's current form. One win in their last 7 Premier League matches is grim reading for Toffees fans, especially after such a promising start."
Advertisement

Owen also expressed his appreciation for Everton's in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but ultimately opted for a Chelsea win.

"One shining light has been the emergence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He's continued his goal-scoring form, so Everton will still carry a big threat in front of goal. That said, with Chelsea in such good form, I can't see anything other than an away win."

Chelsea have found their form after a slow start to their season. New signings Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva have impressed, while Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have been influential.

Lampard's side sit third in the league table and are just two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Lionel Messi rivalry

Published 12 Dec 2020, 10:34 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea Everton Olivier Giroud Dominic Calvert-Lewin EPL Attackers Football News Premier League Teams 2020/21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी