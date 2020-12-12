Michael Owen predicts the result for Everton vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Everton vs Chelsea game to be played tomorrow.

Owen, in an interview to BetVictor, gave his prediction while also expressing his admiration for the strikers of both clubs.

Michael Owen predicts a Chelsea win against Everton

Michael Owen has predicted a Chelsea win

Everton will play hosts to Chelsea tomorrow as Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti gets ready to face his former team. Ancelotti won the Premier League as Chelsea manager, with midfielder Frank Lampard, now the Chelsea boss, a crucial cog of his Blues side.

Owen admitted that he had been impressed with the form of veteran striker Olivier Giroud, who has led the line well recently for the Blues and has been in good goalscoring form.

"I covered the Chelsea game last weekend and was particularly impressed by Giroud. He continued his great run of form and I loved the cuteness and cleverness of his runs- he really was a joy to watch."

The 40-year old also highlighted the form of both Chelsea and Everton.

"Chelsea are bang in form. They are undefeated in their last 9 matches and can also boast 3 clean sheets in their last 3 away fixtures. Unfortunately, I'd have to say the opposite regarding Everton's current form. One win in their last 7 Premier League matches is grim reading for Toffees fans, especially after such a promising start."

Owen also expressed his appreciation for Everton's in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but ultimately opted for a Chelsea win.

"One shining light has been the emergence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He's continued his goal-scoring form, so Everton will still carry a big threat in front of goal. That said, with Chelsea in such good form, I can't see anything other than an away win."

Chelsea have found their form after a slow start to their season. New signings Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva have impressed, while Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have been influential.

Lampard's side sit third in the league table and are just two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

