Michael Owen's bold prediction for Chelsea vs Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League

Chelsea take on Sevilla in their UEFA Champions League opener tonight at Stamford Bridge. The two sides are meeting for the first time in the European competition.

Micahel Owen was talking to BetVictor ahead of the match and made a bold prediction. The former England striker has backed Chelsea to win the group stage match despite their failure to close out games recently. He said:

"Chelsea come into this one having surrendered a 2 goal lead to draw 3-3 with Southampton. This was the second time the Blues have drawn 3-3 this season and I'm expecting goals to be on the menu again here. Sevilla lost out to Granada at the weekend, so it's fair to say both need a result. Timo Werner finally found the net on Saturday, and if he's in the mood again, I could see Chelsea edging it."

As Owen said, Chelsea and Sevilla did not have a good weekend in their domestic leagues. The Blues were 2-0 up at home to Southampton but ended up drawing the match 3-3 in the end.

Frank Lampard's side have not been at their best but have managed to churn out results in their favor. They were 3-0 down to West Brom last month but managed to fight back to make it 3-3.

Their only convincing win this season in the league has been over Crystal Palace - a 4-0 victory at home prior to the international break.

Sevilla have not been great as well and will come in to the game as underdogs. They have only managed to keep a clean sheet once this season - just like Chelsea - but managed to get a draw against Barcelona.

Chelsea vs Sevilla in the Champions League

Chelsea and Sevilla will be clashing for the first time in the Champions League. The two sides have been in the same competition multiple times but were never drawn together.

Bayern Munich knocked Chelsea out in the Round of 16 last season, and Frank Lampard's side will be looking to go further this time around.

Sevilla won the Europa League last season after beating Manchester United and Inter Milan in the semi-final and the final respectively.