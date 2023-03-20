Michael Owen wowed by 'lovely moment' involving 'underrated' Arsenal star in 4-1 Crystal Palace thrashing

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has praised Arsenal defender Ben White for his performance in the Gunners' 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, March 19.

Manager Mikel Arteta has used White as a right-back this season after William Saliba's return to the club from his loan spell. The English defender has taken on the role perfectly and has formed a great partnership with Bukayo Saka on the north London side's right wing.

Speaking after the Gunners' Premier League home win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, Owen heaped praise on White, telling Premier League Productions:

"That partnership was particularly impressive. That combination play is very important for Arsenal. Ben White gets forward, he links the play and has the pace to get back when he needs to.

"There was a lovely moment towards the end of the game where he made a tackle and was celebrating. I feel he’s a bit of a underrated player for Arsenal at the moment."

White, 25, joined the Gunners from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £50 million in the summer of 2021. He has played 73 games for the club and has contributed one goal and three assists.

Pundit lauds Ben White's performances for Arsenal

Echoing Owen's statements, former Middlesbrough midfielder Robbie Mustoe also praised Ben White after Arsenal's win over Palace. Speaking on "The 2 Robbies Podcast," he said:

"Ben White is growing as a full-back. More really as a central defender when he came from Brighton, but he’s got a natural ability to play in different spots. He’s quick, he’s a good defender, he’s surprisingly safe and steady on the ball.

"He showed with his little assist today, he poked a ball through to Bukayo Saka for his lovely goal."

He added:

"He did a great job on Zaha for the most part after that first little run. And I think he’s a player I don’t think people appreciate how good he is actually, Ben White.

"There’s so many other players to watch in the Arsenal side, I get that. But if you watch what he does with the ball, his defensive side of things, his passing side of things, I think Ben White is a little under-appreciated."

In what was a surprise to many, England manager Gareth Southgate has not picked White in his squad for the Three Lions' upcoming games.

The defender will, hence, return to action on April 1 when the Gunners host Leeds United in the Premier League. They currently hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

