Fans slammed Real Madrid after they drew their third game of La Liga 2024/25 against Las Palmas on Thursday (August 29). The dropped points at the Gran Canaria relegated Los Blancos to number 5 on the La Liga table, four points behind Barcelona.

In the absence of Jude Bellingham, Carlo Ancelotti went with a 4-2-3-1 setup. Kylian Mbappe was placed up front with Vinicius, Luka Modric, and Brahim Diaz behind the Frenchman. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde formed a double pivot in the midfield.

The backline had Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Lucas Vazquez. Thibaut Courtois was the man in between the sticks.

Los Blancos conceded a goal in the fifth minute courtesy of a dazzling run by Alberto Moleiro. The Spaniard got past Tchouaméni and Eder Militao to deposit the ball into the net. Vinicius Junior made the score 1-1 in the 69th minute from the 12-yard spot.

Madridistas were displeased with the performance and voiced their opinions on X. Some popular reactions were as follows:

"We might actually go trophyless," wrote one fan on X.

"Probably the worst performance I have ever seen," opined another.

"WHAT HAPPENED TO MY BEAUTIFUL CLUB MAN?" asked another fan on X.

"Terrible football from real Madrid," tweeted one netizen.

"Absolutely shameful performance once again. How can we justify dropping points against Mallorca and Las Palmas this early in the season? Should have WON both matches without any hiccups but here we are! Need to WAKE UP now!"

"This team will not win the league," inferred another.

Real Madrid also dropped points in their league opener against Mallorca on August 19. Despite a 13th-minute strike from Rodrygo, Los Blancos' defense couldn't manage a clean sheet, ending the game at 1-1.

Which teams will Real Madrid face in the UEFA Champions League group stages?

UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase Draw - Source: Getty

Real Madrid can start preparing for their favorite competition now that they know the teams they will face in the group stage. The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 draw saw Los Blancos being pitted against some interesting teams.

Perhaps the top fixture among them is against Borussia Dortmund at Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos defeated the yellow outfit in the Champions League final last season, reclaiming their position at the pinnacle of Europe. Their other three home fixtures will be against AC Milan, Stuttgart, and Red Bull Salzburg.

Real Madrid will also face Liverpool, Atalanta, Brest, and Lille as part of their away fixtures. Los Blancos have faced Liverpool a fair few times in the past seasons, including the finals of 2018 and 2022. The Whites defeated Liverpool on both occasions to claim the title.

Although the fixture dates haven't been confirmed at present, Real Madrid will begin their Champions League 2024/25 journey against Borussia Dortmund.

