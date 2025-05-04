"Might be finished at this level", "He has to go" - Fans unhappy with Liverpool star's showing in 3-1 loss to Chelsea

Liverpool fans on X have criticized Jarell Quansah after he scored an own goal and conceded a penalty during their 3-1 loss against Chelsea. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 4.

Ad

Enzo Fernandez emphatically finished past Alisson Becker to break the deadlock in the third minute. The Reds responded well in search of an equalizer; however, they were dealt a massive blow after Virgil van Dijk's clearance struck Quansah's chest, leading to an own goal (56').

Van Dijk headed home from a corner to halve the deficit in the 85th minute. However, Liverpool's hopes of a late comeback were nullified after Quansah clipped Moises Caicedo's heels inside the box, conceding a late penalty. Cole Palmer made no mistake from the spot in the sixth minute of stoppage time to score his first goal in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Ad

Trending

Days after being named Premier League champions, Arne Slot rotated his starting XI, handing Jarell Quansah a start ahead of Ibrahima Konate. Unfortunately for the Reds, the 22-year-old failed to look convincing, making two errors that led to his side's defeat.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"I don’t know what’s happened to Quansah, but he has to go. He’s just not good enough"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Quansah, you might be finished at this level bro"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Let's be real people. Quansah 2024/25 has been a car crash of a season. Feel so sorry for him because of how good he was last season and Ipswich just set the tone for the season for the lad," one fan stated

"Sorry Quansah I can’t back you no more," another admitted

Ad

"He is horrendous simple as. Not good enough to start next season. Simple as that," one fan typed

"No confidence, poor decision making he's not up for the task," another chimed in

How did Liverpool fare during their 3-1 loss against Chelsea?

Liverpool suffered their third Premier League defeat of the season as Chelsea secured an impressive 3-1 win over the champions. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Ad

The Reds dominated possession with 65 percent of the ball, completing 549 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. Meanwhile, Chelsea had 35 percent possession and completed 291 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent.

However, Chelsea were more threatening going forward, landing 17 shots in total, with seven being on target. They created five big chances and hit the woodwork twice (xG of 2.91). In comparison, Liverpool landed 11 shots in total, with two being on target (xG of 1.17).

Ad

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 4, 2025, at 11:25 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More