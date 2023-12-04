"Might as well retire" - Pundits tell Manchester United star to 'call it quits' if he can't get into Erik ten Hag's team

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has advised Manchester United defender Raphael Varane to call it quits if he can't get into Erik ten Hag's team. The former Chelsea midfielder said he'd simply retire if he were in the Frenchman's position and can't secure a spot for himself in the lineup.

The struggles continued for Raphael Varane on Saturday (December 2), as he sat out Manchester United's Premier League game at Newcastle United. The centre-back was named on the bench as Ten Hag opted for the partnership of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw at the heart of defence in the 1-0 defeat.

The defender has started just one of the Red Devils' last 11 games across competitions, which fuels the rumours linking him with a potential departure from the club.

Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley went hard on Raphael Varane amid his situation at Old Trafford this season. The former Chelsea midfielder told Varane to retire if he's unable to get into Manchester United's lineup:

"(Diogo) Dalot is having a hard time on the left, he (Ten Hag) wants Luke Shaw to play left hand side centre half because he wants him to pass the ball out with his left foot. But you have to have a semblance of control in the game to do that. You have to be able to defend.

"If I was Raphael Varane I would call it quits. Hang my boots up because if I can’t get into the United side, I might as well retire."

What's next for Raphael Varane and Manchester United?

Following their loss at Newcastle, Manchester United switch their attention to their Premier League encounter with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6) before facing Bournemouth three days later.

Meanwhile, there's no indication that Raphael Varane will start either game. The defender remains below the pecking order at the heart of the defence, as Ten Hag continues to trust Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

This season, the Frenchman has made 12 appearances for the Red Devils across all fronts, scoring on the opening day. However, only seven of those appearances have come from the start, completing a full game just four times.