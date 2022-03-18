Mikel Arteta attacks Premier League for 'unfair' fixture list 

Arsenal have been absent from Europe this season, as well as from the FA Cup since January 9. This has, probably, led to Mikel Arteta blasting the Premier League for 'unfair' scheduling of their fixtures.

After a home win over Leicester and a loss to Liverpool on Wednesday night, the Champions League hopefuls face Aston Villa at Villa Park in a mid-day kickoff on Saturday. It will be their third Premier League game in six days.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who are chasing their first top-four finish since 2016, will have to play catch-up with their fixtures next month.

Is Premier League being unfair with fixtures?

Within a week, Arsenal have back-to-back away trips to Southampton and Chelsea. This will be followed by a crucial home match against Champions League qualifying opponents Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have some important matches coming up

Mikel Arteta sarcastically praised the Premier League for the schedule they were given following their 2-0 loss to Liverpool last night.

"Thank you so much to the Premier League for doing that. And they've done it again when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United. So if they want to give them any advantage, I say to them today: 'Thank you so much for doing that'."

Unjust criticism from Mikel Arteta?

Over the course of the season, the Gunners have played far fewer games than the majority of their top-four competitors.

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea are still in the Champions League, while Manchester United were eliminated in the last-16 stage this week by Atletico Madrid.

West Ham remain in the Europa League and face Sevilla in the second leg of their round of 16 encounter on Thursday night. Tottenham also competed in the Europa Conference League group stage, leaving Wolves as the only other team not to have competed in Europe this season.

The Gunners were also knocked out of the FA Cup early in January by Nottingham Forest. This left them with only the Premier League schedule to contend with for the past two months.

Arteta's attempt to galvanise his team

Mikel Arteta, a regular critic of the Premier League's match scheduling, said that the frenetic pace of his team's schedule would not hinder them.

The former Arsenal midfielder has promised that the Gunners would be '100%' ready for this weekend's showdown against Steven Gerrard's Villa. Arsenal are a point ahead of Man United in fourth place in the Premier League.

"Don't worry, the players on Saturday, they will be there with energy."

With the top four race coming to an interesting conclusion, Arteta and Arsenal fans will hope that despite difficult fixtures, they'll be able to secure a Champions League spot for the first time since 2016.

