Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on 4 Arsenal stars for their outstanding displays in 1-0 Chelsea win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed four Gunners players after his side made yet another statement on their title credentials with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on 6 November.

Arteta's men beat the Blues courtesy of Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half strike in the 63rd minute.

Therefore, Arsenal replaced Manchester City at the top of the table.

Many performances stood out in the victory at Stamford Bridge, but Arteta was particularly full of praise for Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba, Ben White, and Gabriel.

He began by showering praise on Jesus' performance.

The Brazilian failed to score but was a constant threat throughout and helped bring teammates into play with two chances created.

He has made 18 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

Arteta told BT Sport (via Metro):

"The energy and belief he transmits through the team is unbelievable – that’s in my opinion his biggest quality."

Arteta added:

"His all-round play today was phenomenal, how he competes, he holds the ball, his movement, the anxiety he creates in the opponent, it is something that takes us to a different level."

The Gunners boss then heaped praise on White, who has performed admirably as a right-back, with two assists in 18 appearances.

He did so again against Chelsea with Arteta saying:

"I am really happy with him. He is playing in different positions. I think he is acclimating himself in a great way to that full-back position. His understanding with the players around him is top and I really like him."

Arteta concluded by lauding the partnership of Gabriel and Saliba, who were outstanding in the victory over Chelsea.

Both have been instrumental in the side conceding just 11 goals in 13 league fixtures.

The duo didn't let former Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang get a sniff all game and limited him to just eight touches throughout:

"I think both of them have really matured. They were outstanding, both of them. That’s why we sustained it really well, especially when we had to defend open spaces, which is very difficult, again in this place, to do what we demand they do, but I think they did it really well."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball "For such a young team, the maturity that they showed, the composure they showed, the resilience and the courage to play the way we wanted to play, it was phenomenal."



Mikel Arteta lauds his Arsenal side following a crucial win in their bid for Premier League glory. "For such a young team, the maturity that they showed, the composure they showed, the resilience and the courage to play the way we wanted to play, it was phenomenal."Mikel Arteta lauds his Arsenal side following a crucial win in their bid for Premier League glory. https://t.co/R1fth8x5yY

Next up for Arteta's side is a home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup on Wednesday, 9 November.

They then face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on 12 November.

Gabriel mocked Aubameyang with sly tweet after Arsenal's win over Chelsea

Aubameyang was kept quiet throughout

Aubameyang had made headlines before the encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal when he took part in a controversial BT Sport advert for the game.

The Gabonese striker came up against his former side for the first time since leaving the club in January on a free transfer to Barcelona.

Aubameyang had said it was 'nothing personal' but that he was coming for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge.

afcstuff @afcstuff Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in BT Sports’ advert for Chelsea vs. Arsenal on Sunday: “Arsenal, nothing personal. I’m back. I’m blue. I’m ready. Let’s go.” #afc Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in BT Sports’ advert for Chelsea vs. Arsenal on Sunday: “Arsenal, nothing personal. I’m back. I’m blue. I’m ready. Let’s go.” #afc https://t.co/7pb27mcu3b

However, the former Arsenal striker was on the losing side, and Gabriel has taken obvious aim at Aubameyang with an intriguing tweet.

He said:

"NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED."

