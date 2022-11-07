Mikel Arteta makes honest claim on Arsenal's Premier League hopes after 1-0 Chelsea win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recognizes that his team will have to do something special if they wish to dethrone Manchester City as champions of England.

The Gunners moved back to the top of the Premier League table following a superb 1-0 win away at Chelsea on Sunday. Bukayo Saka's vicious corner was turned in by Gabriel Magalhaes to secure a vital three points and prove they can beat big teams away from home.

Arteta's side have now won 11 of their first 13 encounters and with 34 points, are two points clear of champions Manchester City, who have 32 points to their name. Pep Guardiola's side have won four of their previous five Premier League titles and appear in ominous form, with Erling Haaland in stunning goalscoring form. The Norwegian striker has scored an astounding 18 goals in just 12 league games.

The Arsenal boss knows it will be a mammoth task to bring home a first league title since 2004. He was asked after the win at Chelsea if he thinks his team can win it, to which he replied (as per Football.London):

"Do something: just look at the last six years, what Manchester City have done. With the best manager in the world, the best team in the world. They have shown it consistently in every single competition.

"We have to be very very respectful of that. We are getting much better as a team and competing much better. We are getting really good results right now, but this is a long long…"

He was then interrupted and asked if they were in contention, as he stated:

"We are today. But in football, today and tomorrow is a very different. So let’s enjoy time."

Mikel Arteta praises Ben White following Arsenal's victory over Chelsea

Centre-back Ben White has played in every single game this season for Arsenal while being used for an unfamiliar role at right-back. White has thrived in the position, which has allowed the superb William Saliba to slot in at centre-back.

With England suffering from numerous injury problems in defense, White has been pegged for a potential call-up for the FIFA World Cup and Arteta was full of praise for him. The Spaniard told his press conference after the Chelsea game:

"I am really happy with him. He is playing in different positions. I think he is acclimating himself in a great way to that full-back position. His understanding with the players around him is top and I really like him. He always wants to be there, he trains every single day, he plays under any circumstances and I love the boy."

When asked whether White should be in the England squad, Arteta said:

"That is not for me to decide. If he does I will be so happy for him because he deserves it."

Arsenal will next play Brighton & Hove Albion at home in the EFL Cup on November 9.

