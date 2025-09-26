Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard fitness update ahead of Arsenal's clash against Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update ahead of their clash against Newcastle United on Sunday, September 28. He said that Bukayo Saka will be available for the clash, while Martin Odegaard could feature as well.

Ad

Saka suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season. However, he came on in the second half of the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on September 21. He then played 63 minutes in their 2-0 win away against Port Vale in the EFL Cup Third Round on September 24.

When asked about Saka's fitness in his pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):

"Yeah, nothing to report there. I think he's played the games that we anticipated, he did well, he feels good and he will be training the next few days."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, skipper Martin Odegaard missed their last three games due to a shoulder injury. However, Arteta confirmed that the Norwegian midfielder is back in training and should be available for Sunday's game, saying:

"Martin will be training with us the next two days so hopefully he'll be available for the game."

Both Saka and Odegaard have played four games each for Arsenal this season, with the former registering a goal.

Ad

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on his analysis of Newcastle from their clash against Barcelona

Newcastle United hosted Barcelona at St. James' Park in the UEFA Champions League on September 18. They started well but failed to capitalize and eventually lost 2-1. Barca had 61% possession and attempted 18 shots, with four being on target, as compared to the hosts' 4/8 attempts on target.

Ad

In his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked what he took from that game ahead of Arsenal's game against Newcastle. He answered:

"There are two ways to look at that game with a tactical view, it’s on mute or put the volume up and I decided to put the volume up just to understand. In every decision, there is an emotional contribution and certainly when you have to play your game and the way you want to play there, you have to be able to do it in that atmosphere and I think that’s beautiful."

Post that game, Newcastle played out a goalless draw at Bournemouth in the league before beating Bradford City 4-1 in the EFL Cup Third Round. They are 13th in the Premier League standings, four points behind second-placed Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More