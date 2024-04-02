Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of game against Luton Town

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided updates on wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of his club's Premier League clash against Luton Town on Wednesday, April 3.

There were question marks over Saka's fitness heading into the 0-0 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. However, the England international started that match and played 78 minutes.

Speaking about Saka's fitness, Arteta stated in his pre-match press conference (via Football London):

"He's fine. We haven't trained, just recovered. We have a short light session today to prepare for the game and we'll see if he's in the best condition to start or not."

Saka has been brilliant this season, having scored 16 goals and assisted 13 times in 38 matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Martinelli was missing for most of March due to a foot problem.

He returned for the clash against the Cityzens and played around 20 minutes after replacing Saka. Providing an update on the Brazilian attacker's fitness and his availability, Arteta said:

"He is because he was available to play against a really tough opponent. He certainly is today (fit). We will train later and see how he is tomorrow."

Martinelli hasn't hit the highs of last season but has contributed eight goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions. Despite the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus playing down the left wing, Martinelli still remains Arsenal's number-one choice at the position.

Mikel Arteta says he's 'excited' for Arsenal's tough run of fixtures coming up

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he's excited about the Gunners' upcoming run of fixtures. Within the next two weeks, the north Londoners will face Luton Town, Brighton (April 6), and Aston Villa (April 14) in the Premier League.

In between their trip to the Falmer Stadium and hosting the Villans is an important Champions League first-leg quarterfinal clash against Bayern Munich (April 9). Additionally, Arsenal cannot afford to drop points in the league, as they trail table-toppers Liverpool by two points.

Despite the pressure to do well in nearly every game, Arteta said about his team's upcoming matches (via Football London):

"I'm really excited."

Up next is a tricky test against Luton Town. The last time these teams met in the league, the Gunners found a 97th-minute winner from Declan Rice that earned them three points at Kenilworth Road.

Poll : Will Saka and Martinelli start together vs Luton? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion