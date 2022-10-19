Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 2 Arsenal stars ahead of PSV Europa League clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli's injuries ahead of the Gunners' UEFA Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal earned a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after Liverpool beat Manchester City at the weekend. They will now turn their attention towards their upcoming Europa League match.

The Gunners are scheduled to lock horns with dutch club PSV at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (October 20). They will go into the match looking to maintain their winning run in the competition this season.

However, there are concerns about the availability of two Arsenal players ahead of the match on Thursday. Both Zinchenko and Martinelli are injury doubts for the game against PSV.

Zinchenko has not featured for Arteta's side since their north London derby with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Martinelli, on the other hand, played in the team's win against Leeds United at the weekend, but missed training on Wednesday (October 19).

Zinchenko and Martinelli, though, are not entirely ruled out of the match against PSV, according to Arteta. The Spaniard revealed that Arsenal will make a decision about the two before the game. He told a press conference [via football.london]:

"No, they [Zinchenko and Martinelli] are not ruled but we will see tomorrow what we decide."

Arteta also disclosed that a recurring calf injury has kept Zinchenko out of action for the last few weeks. He said:

"He [Zinchenko] had a recurring injury in his calf."

It now remains to be seen if Zinchenko and Martinelli will be in the north London giants' squad to face PSV on Thursday.

How have Zinchenko and Martinelli fared for Arsenal this term?

Zinchenko moved to the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City on a deal worth £32 million in the summer. He has since gone on to establish himself as Arteta's first-choice left-back.

The Ukraine international has made six appearances across all competitions under the Spaniard this term. He has provided one assist so far, while also helping the team keep two clean sheets.

Martinelli, on the other hand, has featured in each of Arsenal's 13 games in all competitions this campaign. He has notably found the back of the net four times in the Premier League, while also providing two assists for his teammates.

Zinchenko and Martinelli have helped the London outfit claim their stake as title contenders this term. Arteta will now be hopeful that the duo can stay injury-free for the rest of the season.

