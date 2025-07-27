Mikel Arteta provides update as Arsenal star picks up injury in Newcastle United win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gave an update on Riccardo Calafiori's injury is not after the defender had to be taken off in their pre-season win over Newcastle United on Sunday, July 27. He was unsure of the extent of the injury and is waiting for more information on his defender.

Speaking to the media in Singapore after the 3-2 win over Newcastle United, Arteta confirmed that Calafiori was being assessed and said via (Football London):

"Yeah, he said that he felt a little tweak, so I don't know how big it is but hopefully not."

When quizzed about central defender Cristhian Mosquera, the Arsenal manager said that the new signing was not match fit and needed time to get ready. He said:

"Yeah, because he needs to start to pick up the fitness again with him. He played the under-21s, then he didn't really train with Valencia, then that signing period was extended a little bit and the conditions are really tough. It's a lot of information for him, a lot of physical demand that we put in so we're going to have to manage him slowly."

The other new signing, Viktor Gyokeres, was unveiled to the fans ahead of the game. The Arsenal manager is unsure if the striker will feature against Tottenham Hotspur on July 31. He admitted that the Swedish star needed time as he was just starting pre-season and said:

"We will assess him tomorrow, he's done all the medicals, everything is looking good but to get him up to speed with the right levels of fitness I think is very important. So we're not going to stop him, we want him with us as quick as possible but we'll have to assess and the medical team will do that."

Martin Odegaard scored a late penalty to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Newcastle United. This was their second win of pre-season after beating AC Milan 1-0 last week.

Arsenal still without two key players

Mikel Arteta spoke about Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhães last week, confirming that the two players needed time to get match fit. He said:

"With Jurrien he is still not there. He is still not fully training yet with us. Gabby had a little niggle the other day in training. Because the fact that he has been out so long as well we have to manage him. We have been in Spain, different pitch, different conditions, go to the UK, different ones, come here, again a lot of changes. We have to minimise the risk with him."

Arsenal face Tottenham next before taking on Villarreal. Their last pre-season match before the Premier League season will be against Athletic Bilbao in the Emirates Cup.

